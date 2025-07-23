Um, Everyone? Salon Asks Who Can Joke About Presidents If Stephen Colbert Can't

Leftist rag Salon suddenly has a newfound respect for comedians and humor. Just a few short years ago, they were praising SNL for firing comedian Shane Gillis because he was 'racist' and 'homophobic.'

But now that their favorite late-night host, Stephen Colbert, is out at 'The Late Show' (and CBS/Paramount says 'The Late Show' is going with him), they're very worried about the free speech rights of comedians:

If a comedian can't make jokes about the president, who can? https://t.co/aW7cbNwLIL — Salon (@Salon) July 23, 2025

Here's more:

As host of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the comedian has been successful, receiving critical praise and leading the program to regularly becoming the top-rated late-night show, outpacing his younger rivals Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel — albeit against the backdrop of what Reuters termed “late-night TV’s fade-out.” Once an enduring ritual for TV viewers, the format has struggled for years, as audiences have switched from cable to streaming services and looked online for their entertainment. his past week, Colbert was fired by Paramount, the parent company of CBS, in the wake of its $16 million settlement of Trump’s lawsuit against the company. (The suit accused CBS’s “60 Minutes” of editing an October 2024 interview with then-Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris to the candidate’s benefit. As the program was following conventional journalistic practices, no one expected Trump to prevail. But as has been widely pointed out, Paramount Chairwoman Shari Redstone is selling CBS to Skydance Media in an $8.4 billion merger that will require governmental approval by the Federal Communications Commission.) Colbert had blasted the company for the settlement on “Late Night,” a move that must have infuriated Redstone. Soon after, Paramount announced Colbert’s firing and that CBS would be ending “The Late Show” altogether, insisting the move was purely a financial decision having nothing to do with the settlement, which no one believes.

Actually, lots of people believe it had everything to do with Colbert's show losing money and being an unfunny Democrat slobbering fest.

Just like Salon.

He's been making jokes about Trump for 10 years, and will continue to do so for 10 more months. Other than that, great question — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 23, 2025

Correct. He's on television until May of next year.

So. Chilling.

1)it wasn’t the jokes that got him fired, the show was a money pit.

2)if it was just him, fire him and get someone the “dictator” approves of. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 23, 2025

If Colbert was fired for his views on Trump, why do Jimmy Kimmel and John Stewart still have jobs?

Everyone.



Literally everyone.



That’s not what this is about, no matter how much you try to lie. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 23, 2025

And try they will.

Anyone on Earth, you drooling morons. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 23, 2025

Drooling morons are insulted by being compared to Salon.

Pathetic post.



If someone can't be fired for costing the company $40M per year, who can?



You dimwits. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 23, 2025

The Left thinks their views are entitled to funding, no matter the cost.

If a comedian can’t make jokes about Mohammed, who can?



Try that one on for size — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) July 23, 2025

Weird how they won't touch that one.

We remember that.

Can you define a "comedian"? Or is that complicated, like the definition of a woman? https://t.co/LCeW2Hs5Zb — ✝️🔥 Deus X Mushina 🔥 ✝️ (@MushKat) July 23, 2025

They cannot, because they classify Stephen Colbert as one.

This writer chuckled.

Not once does this ridiculous piece mention just how much Colbert was costing the network. Not. Once. https://t.co/P7gIXbOE00 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 23, 2025

That's inconvenient to the narrative.

Colbert has been making jokes about Trump since he came down the escalator in 2015.



Maybe someday he'll add Biden to his list now that he's no longer in office. https://t.co/jVlw0m0Ra0 — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) July 23, 2025

He will not. But a girl can dream.

