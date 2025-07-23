New Republic: Trump Admin Spending 'Eye-Watering' Amount on New Detention Facility
Um, Everyone? Salon Asks Who Can Joke About Presidents If Stephen Colbert Can't

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:30 PM on July 23, 2025
Townhall Media

Leftist rag Salon suddenly has a newfound respect for comedians and humor. Just a few short years ago, they were praising SNL for firing comedian Shane Gillis because he was 'racist' and 'homophobic.'

But now that their favorite late-night host, Stephen Colbert, is out at 'The Late Show' (and CBS/Paramount says 'The Late Show' is going with him), they're very worried about the free speech rights of comedians:

Here's more:

As host of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the comedian has been successful, receiving critical praise and leading the program to regularly becoming the top-rated late-night show, outpacing his younger rivals Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel — albeit against the backdrop of what Reuters termed “late-night TV’s fade-out.” Once an enduring ritual for TV viewers, the format has struggled for years, as audiences have switched from cable to streaming services and looked online for their entertainment.

his past week, Colbert was fired by Paramount, the parent company of CBS, in the wake of its $16 million settlement of Trump’s lawsuit against the company. (The suit accused CBS’s “60 Minutes” of editing an October 2024 interview with then-Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris to the candidate’s benefit. As the program was following conventional journalistic practices, no one expected Trump to prevail. But as has been widely pointed out, Paramount Chairwoman Shari Redstone is selling CBS to Skydance Media in an $8.4 billion merger that will require governmental approval by the Federal Communications Commission.) Colbert had blasted the company for the settlement on “Late Night,” a move that must have infuriated Redstone. Soon after, Paramount announced Colbert’s firing and that CBS would be ending “The Late Show” altogether, insisting the move was purely a financial decision having nothing to do with the settlement, which no one believes.

Actually, lots of people believe it had everything to do with Colbert's show losing money and being an unfunny Democrat slobbering fest.

Just like Salon.

Correct. He's on television until May of next year.

So. Chilling.

If Colbert was fired for his views on Trump, why do Jimmy Kimmel and John Stewart still have jobs?

And try they will.

Drooling morons are insulted by being compared to Salon.

The Left thinks their views are entitled to funding, no matter the cost.

Weird how they won't touch that one.

We remember that.

They cannot, because they classify Stephen Colbert as one.

This writer chuckled.

That's inconvenient to the narrative.

He will not. But a girl can dream.

