Sen. Markwayne Mullin WHOOPTY-DO's Adam Schiff's Big BRAG About Trying to Stop Vought Confirmation

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on February 06, 2025

Democrats have no power here.

We love saying that.

We love saying that SO MUCH we're going to say it again.

Democrats have no power here.

None.

Nada.

Zip.

Zilch.

And no amount of temper tantrums on the Senate floor can change that, especially when it comes to Trump's Cabinet picks. 

You do that, Schiff. Not that it will matter but if it makes you feel better ... 

Mullin with the TKO:

HA HA HA HA

Seriously. We suppose Democrats think the few supporters they have left will be impressed by this ... maybe? Honestly, we're pretty sure Democrats don't know if they should scratch their watches or wind their butts right now because their party is in deep trouble.

And it's all because of their own ACTIONS, which makes it even more entertaining to watch.

Other than pointing and laughing at him. Fair point.

Sam J.
It's getting hard to keep up with all of our wins ... and their losses.

But we're trying!

