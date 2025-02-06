Sen. Markwayne Mullin WHOOPTY-DO's Adam Schiff's Big BRAG About Trying to Stop Vought Confirmation

Democrats have no power here.

We love saying that.

We love saying that SO MUCH we're going to say it again.

Democrats have no power here.

None.

Nada.

Zip.

Zilch.

And no amount of temper tantrums on the Senate floor can change that, especially when it comes to Trump's Cabinet picks.

I'll be helping hold the floor tonight. And speaking out. https://t.co/247A50FfbF — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 5, 2025

You do that, Schiff. Not that it will matter but if it makes you feel better ...

Mullin with the TKO:

Great. See you on the floor at 7pm tomorrow when we inevitably confirm @russvought for OMB Director. https://t.co/d5Qeakvphr — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) February 6, 2025

HA HA HA HA

Seriously. We suppose Democrats think the few supporters they have left will be impressed by this ... maybe? Honestly, we're pretty sure Democrats don't know if they should scratch their watches or wind their butts right now because their party is in deep trouble.

And it's all because of their own ACTIONS, which makes it even more entertaining to watch.

Nobody cares — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 6, 2025

Other than pointing and laughing at him. Fair point.

You accepted a pardon when you should be going to prison. Those j6 hostages deserve justice. We need an investigation into all your illegal activity — aka (@akafaceUS) February 5, 2025

It's getting hard to keep up with all of our wins ... and their losses.

But we're trying!

