WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as Pro-DEI ESPN Host Rants About How Even Biden Didn't Pay Her Enough and LOL

At some point, you'd think the pro-DEI people would figure out they're proving the anti-DEI people right, you know? There should be some sort of wake-up moment where they stop themselves from frothing at the mouth and babbling about racism and think, 'Wait, DEI is racist and discrimination. I get it now!'

But, no.

We suppose they'll just have to keep on showing us why DEI should never have been a thing to begin with, and that it must never be allowed in our institutions or workplaces ever again. What an absolute grift and disaster that entire movement turned out to be.

For example, this ESPN host ranting about how she needs DEI because everywhere she has worked, she was the least paid person on staff ... even Biden's White House!

Watch:

"I was always the least paid person on payroll at every institution I worked in including the White House (Biden)"



Who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/2fYTMkjX3G — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 6, 2025

Fine, we'll tell her.

Also, the look on Scott Jennings's face.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Victimhood mentality is strong with this one. pic.twitter.com/h9xUzV7fZ7 — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) February 6, 2025

She has that going for her, right?

"I was always the least paid person on payroll"



Maybe the finger wagging has something to do with it 🙄 pic.twitter.com/3xDVm5Xsl2 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 6, 2025

Maybe being an incompetent, demanding big-mouth had something to do with it.

She's the type of employee that when you see coming down the hall, you bolt the other direction or pretend you are on your phone. pic.twitter.com/mdcdxba847 — Kagens Looking Glass ™ (@KagensNews) February 6, 2025

Seriously.

Jennings is making the same damn face we did watching this but he's doing it IN FRONT OF A CAMERA.

And that's why we can't help but adore him.

