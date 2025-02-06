BOOM: Rapid Response 47 Eats Jasmine Crockett's LUNCH for Ugly Lie About Trump's...
WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as Pro-DEI ESPN Host Rants About How Even Biden Didn't Pay Her Enough and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on February 06, 2025
AngieArtist

At some point, you'd think the pro-DEI people would figure out they're proving the anti-DEI people right, you know? There should be some sort of wake-up moment where they stop themselves from frothing at the mouth and babbling about racism and think, 'Wait, DEI is racist and discrimination. I get it now!'

Advertisement

But, no. 

We suppose they'll just have to keep on showing us why DEI should never have been a thing to begin with, and that it must never be allowed in our institutions or workplaces ever again. What an absolute grift and disaster that entire movement turned out to be.

For example, this ESPN host ranting about how she needs DEI because everywhere she has worked, she was the least paid person on staff ... even Biden's White House!

Watch:

Fine, we'll tell her.

Also, the look on Scott Jennings's face.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She has that going for her, right?

Maybe being an incompetent, demanding big-mouth had something to do with it.

Sam J.
Seriously.

Jennings is making the same damn face we did watching this but he's doing it IN FRONT OF A CAMERA.

And that's why we can't help but adore him.

