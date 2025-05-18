This Is RICH Coming From HER! Hillary Clinton Says Republican Women Are 'Handmaidens for the Patriarchy'

It will always -- always -- warm the cockles of this writer's heart that Hillary Clinton will never be president.

The fact that this contemptible shrew lost that opportunity to Donald J. Trump is just the cherry on top.

Clinton is a vile, bitter woman who spent her career riding the coattails of her husband. It was the only way she could make a name for herself, after all. Outside of Bill, she's got nothing going for her and that's on top of a personality as warm and cuddly as a tinfoil teddy bear.

So for Clinton -- who turned a blind eye to her husband's philandering ways -- to say Republican women are 'handmaidens for the patriarchy,' is RICH.

WATCH:

Wow. Hillary Clinton just called Republican women "Handmaidens for the patriarchy."



Black people aren’t black if they don’t vote Democrat. Latinos are stupid. Whites are racist. Women are handmaidens. It never ends. 🙄



This is what Democrats think of us.pic.twitter.com/hyF4ZQG1mB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2025

Her party can't define women.

She is a vile human. — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 is ready for summer ☀️🌸 (@Tamzilla_52) May 18, 2025

Yes.

This is all they have.

I don’t know any Republican woman who fits this slur by one of the most evil women to ever walk the earth.

She’s a feminazi. @HillaryClinton

Rush was right. — JannyJ (@Janny922) May 18, 2025

'Hey, you handmaidens -- vote for us next time and maybe we won't bully you' isn't the winning argument Clinton thinks it is.

Now do men hijacking women’s sports! The ultimate patriarchy! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 18, 2025

Meemaw is okay with that form of patriarchy, though.

The evil hag who ruined the lives of Bill Clinton's rape victims to keep them quiet would like you to know that Republicans are 'handmaidens."pic.twitter.com/DOsMsX9z8x — Stephen Spurling Is... @Drangula (@Drangula) May 18, 2025

It's all projection with Democrats.

I'd say letting your husband abuse any woman within a 50 mile radius, while you bide your time because you've been promised the presidency, is very Handmaidenesque. — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) May 18, 2025

It sure is.

Condescension to the max. — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) May 18, 2025

She excels at that.

It's funny that someone whose career has been entirely about exploiting her connection to her husband sneeringly refers to other women as "handmaidens." — @KevinGutzman (@KevinGutzman) May 18, 2025

Peak irony, really.

This crap used to bother me years ago but no longer. Hillary is one of the many reasons we got Trump twice so let her keep on digging the Dems’ grave deeper and deeper. https://t.co/cSdq1gogd5 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 18, 2025

We're not gonna stop her from flapping her gums, that's for sure.

Hillary Clinton defended her philandering, sexual harasser, sexual assaulter, rapist husband. She is a Handmaiden for the patriarchy. She should take all the seats and STFU. https://t.co/FjqmqqFkMe — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) May 18, 2025

All the seats.

Didn’t she cling to Bill even after all his sexual assault & harassment allegations?@HillaryClinton looks like the handmaiden to me https://t.co/mHI6026LO8 — GloriaRomero (@GloriaJRomero) May 18, 2025

Because doing the right thing took a backseat to her political ambitions.

Anything @HillaryClinton has to say deserves precisely zero respect or credence. She’s the Chief handmaiden of the corrupt and deranged lunatic liberal matriarchy. https://t.co/QzcRSSkAAu — Jim Lee (@Jim_Lee_SC) May 18, 2025

Amen.

