This Is RICH Coming From HER! Hillary Clinton Says Republican Women Are 'Handmaidens for the Patriarchy'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It will always -- always -- warm the cockles of this writer's heart that Hillary Clinton will never be president.

The fact that this contemptible shrew lost that opportunity to Donald J. Trump is just the cherry on top.

Clinton is a vile, bitter woman who spent her career riding the coattails of her husband. It was the only way she could make a name for herself, after all. Outside of Bill, she's got nothing going for her and that's on top of a personality as warm and cuddly as a tinfoil teddy bear.

So for Clinton -- who turned a blind eye to her husband's philandering ways -- to say Republican women are 'handmaidens for the patriarchy,' is RICH.

WATCH:

Her party can't define women.

Yes.

'Hey, you handmaidens -- vote for us next time and maybe we won't bully you' isn't the winning argument Clinton thinks it is.

Meemaw is okay with that form of patriarchy, though.

It's all projection with Democrats.

It sure is.

She excels at that.

Peak irony, really.

We're not gonna stop her from flapping her gums, that's for sure.

All the seats.

Because doing the right thing took a backseat to her political ambitions.

Amen.

