She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection

Do you guys think Liz Cheney has figured out she picked the wrong team yet? Ever since she decided to magically go along with Nancy Pelosi and turn her back not only on the state that elected (and ultimately fired) her but also on the people who have been supporting her and sharing her ideas for decades, her career has been pretty much caput. Not to mention the mess she's made of her reputation and so-called legacy.

We have recently learned that Cheney herself 'got her start' from her connection to USAID, much like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

See a pattern yet?

Well, when this was shared on X, Elon Musk just said one word:

And this caused Cheney to meltdown so badly that she tagged the wrong Elon. Guess he touched a nerve?

Damn right, @Elon. I’m proud of what America did to win the Cold War, defeat Soviet communism, and defend democracy. Our nation stood for freedom. You may be unfamiliar with that part of our history since you weren’t yet an American citizen. https://t.co/lYpGhmVJnT — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 5, 2025

Oooh, she's so tough with her use of 'damn.'

Heh.

And what the Hell with picking on his American citizenship? Does she really think that makes her a better American? If anything it makes him the better American because he chose to be one ... she was simply born one.

“I was a citizen before you were”



Not cool https://t.co/zfJny4qqpa — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 6, 2025

Yeah, this was bad, even for her.

As for her USAID connection? It's worse than we thought:

It’s worth noting Liz Cheney didn’t just work at USAID, she worked *specifically* on the Russia and Ukraine portfolio at USAID. When I talk about the “Seize Eurasia” side of the Blob and its motivations for taking out Trump with Russiagate, you’re looking at the face of it https://t.co/WOmtYCjSSh pic.twitter.com/pWjarWSJqw — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 6, 2025

Russia Russia Russia.

At least you got a pardon. That’s something. pic.twitter.com/TyAvhapxoS — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 6, 2025

He is an American by choice instead of by birth, which is a weird thing to insult someone over, but more importantly, he didn't commit so many crimes against the country that he had to be pardoned by Joe Biden, so he's got that going for him. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 6, 2025

Your father is a war criminal.



You lied about J6 and were thrown out of the top for a reason. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 6, 2025

And received a pardon from Joe Biden.

How the Cheney's have fallen.

