She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on February 06, 2025
Jim Bourg/Pool via AP

Do you guys think Liz Cheney has figured out she picked the wrong team yet? Ever since she decided to magically go along with Nancy Pelosi and turn her back not only on the state that elected (and ultimately fired) her but also on the people who have been supporting her and sharing her ideas for decades, her career has been pretty much caput. Not to mention the mess she's made of her reputation and so-called legacy.

We have recently learned that Cheney herself 'got her start' from her connection to USAID, much like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

See a pattern yet?

Well, when this was shared on X, Elon Musk just said one word:

And this caused Cheney to meltdown so badly that she tagged the wrong Elon. Guess he touched a nerve?

Oooh, she's so tough with her use of 'damn.' 

Heh.

And what the Hell with picking on his American citizenship? Does she really think that makes her a better American? If anything it makes him the better American because he chose to be one ... she was simply born one.

Yeah, this was bad, even for her.

As for her USAID connection? It's worse than we thought:

Russia Russia Russia.

And received a pardon from Joe Biden.

How the Cheney's have fallen.

