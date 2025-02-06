BOOM: Rapid Response 47 Eats Jasmine Crockett's LUNCH for Ugly Lie About Trump's EO Not Protecting Women

It doesn't matter what Trump does to make the lives of Americans better; the man could cure cancer for real (like Biden promised), and Democrats would find a way to complain about it or claim it's not a good thing to cure cancer. We can hear Chris Murphy now, 'Trump will put millions of people out of a job with this cure, especially Americans of color because racist ...'

Advertisement

So we're not at all surprised to see Jasmine Crockett doing her best to pretend Trump's EO literally protecting women is actually BAD for women.

We made the same face.

Take a look:

On National Girls & Women in Sports Day, Trump is:⁰ ⁰- banning trans kids from playing sports⁰- trying to cut Title IX women’s and girls’ athletics grants⁰-removing references to women, female & equality on government websites⁰ ⁰LET ME BE CLEAR⁰⁰This. Doesn't. Protect.… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) February 6, 2025

Her post continues:

This. Doesn't. Protect. Women.

Except, you know, it does.

How stupid is this broad? You know what, don't answer that.

Jasmine wants a dude to be able to steal your daughter’s trophy — and then allow him to undress next to her in the locker room for good measure.



What is wrong with her??? https://t.co/0SJbsofBjr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2025

Don't look at us, we just work here.

Why do you want men in women’s sports?



Why do you hate women? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 6, 2025

She hates anything and anyone that makes Trump and, by default, America look good.

“Preventative males from competing in female sports…” there fixed it for you. Also, the second is if they violate Title IX. Hope this helps. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) February 6, 2025

At this point, we're pretty sure there's not much that can help her.

Do you have any idea how ridiculously stupid you sound?! — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 6, 2025

Probably not.

Question for you, 'congresswoman': What is a 'woman'?



I'll wait. — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) February 6, 2025

Wouldn't hold your breath waiting for an answer on this one.

How much money did YOU take from USAID? — Carson Krow (@carsonkrow) February 6, 2025

We shall see.

==========================================================================

Related:

Sean Duffy POLITELY Tells Hillary Clinton to Mind Her Own F'ing Business Over DOGE and It's GLORIOUS

WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as Pro-DEI ESPN Host Rants About How Even Biden Didn't Pay Her Well and LOL



She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection

Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to IMPEACH Trump

Attorney Shuts DOWN Media/Democrats Claiming DOGE Is ILLEGAL (Unconstitutional?) in Kick-Butt THREAD

========================================================================