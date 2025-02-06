Sean Duffy POLITELY Tells Hillary Clinton to Mind Her Own F'ing Business Over...
WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as Pro-DEI ESPN Host Rants About How Even Biden...
She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just...
CBS News Is Now Blurring Out Triggered USAID Workers Like They're Testifying Against...
Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to...
VIP
Now Is the Time: We Can and WILL Reclaim Sports From the Radical...
Buh-Bye: Pete Hegseth Shares Video of First 'High-Threat' Criminal Illegals Arriving at Gi...
Radical Transparency: Scott Jennings Explains Elon Musk is Trump’s Instrument of Destructi...
Well-Trodden Warpath: Elizabeth Warren and Dems Take All-Too-Familiar Road Against Musk an...
'Hitler' Protest (Weather Permitting): Cold Temps Cancel Anti-Musk and Anti-DOGE Demonstra...
The New Pizzagate: Did USAID and Politico Try to Deep Six Our Pizza?...
Retirement Refusal: 78-Year-Old Andrea Mitchell Leaves MSNBC Show, Shifts Over to NBC News
VIP
Politico: Frustrated Democrats Want the Senate to 'Blow This Place Up'
Sam Stein Says the DOGE Strike Team Is Now at NIH

BOOM: Rapid Response 47 Eats Jasmine Crockett's LUNCH for Ugly Lie About Trump's EO Not Protecting Women

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on February 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It doesn't matter what Trump does to make the lives of Americans better; the man could cure cancer for real (like Biden promised), and Democrats would find a way to complain about it or claim it's not a good thing to cure cancer. We can hear Chris Murphy now, 'Trump will put millions of people out of a job with this cure, especially Americans of color because racist ...'

Advertisement

So we're not at all surprised to see Jasmine Crockett doing her best to pretend Trump's EO literally protecting women is actually BAD for women.

We made the same face.

Take a look:

Her post continues:

This. Doesn't. Protect. Women.

Except, you know, it does.

How stupid is this broad? You know what, don't answer that.

Don't look at us, we just work here.

She hates anything and anyone that makes Trump and, by default, America look good.

At this point, we're pretty sure there's not much that can help her.

Recommended

She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection
Sam J.
Advertisement

Probably not.

Wouldn't hold your breath waiting for an answer on this one.

We shall see.

==========================================================================

Related:

Sean Duffy POLITELY Tells Hillary Clinton to Mind Her Own F'ing Business Over DOGE and It's GLORIOUS

WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as Pro-DEI ESPN Host Rants About How Even Biden Didn't Pay Her Well and LOL

She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection

Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to IMPEACH Trump

Attorney Shuts DOWN Media/Democrats Claiming DOGE Is ILLEGAL (Unconstitutional?) in Kick-Butt THREAD

========================================================================

Tags: TRANS TRUMP WOMEN JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection
Sam J.
Sean Duffy POLITELY Tells Hillary Clinton to Mind Her Own F'ing Business Over DOGE and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to IMPEACH Trump
Sam J.
WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as Pro-DEI ESPN Host Rants About How Even Biden Didn't Pay Her Enough and LOL
Sam J.
CBS News Is Now Blurring Out Triggered USAID Workers Like They're Testifying Against the Mob
Doug P.
Radical Transparency: Scott Jennings Explains Elon Musk is Trump’s Instrument of Destruction
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection Sam J.
Advertisement