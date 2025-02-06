Sean Duffy POLITELY Tells Hillary Clinton to Mind Her Own F'ing Business Over DOGE and It's GLORIOUS

Hillary Clinton is truly the herpes of politics.

She's annoying, itchy, burning, and never ever goes away.

Why Hill-Dawg felt the need to give Sec. Sean Duffy a hard time about working with really smart young people to fix our aviation system we'll never really know.

Note, you know when someone says, 'with all due respect,' something good is coming up next, and Duffy did not disappoint.

Madam Secretary, with all due respect, “experienced” Washington bureaucrats are the reason our nation’s infrastructure is crumbling. You need to sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/6IhE5xLxV8 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 5, 2025

'You need to sit this one out.'

So polite and yet effective.

That old hag just needs to worry about staying out of prison. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 5, 2025

With everything we're starting to learn about our own federal government through ONE agency ... yup, she does. We're not entirely sure what she thinks she'll get out of being an annoying old cow on X anyway. Unlike Trump, who has been president TWICE, it's not like she'll ever be president.

You know that has to eat her up inside.

Ask her about Benghazi “Safety”… — Stolen Valor (@StolenValor1) February 5, 2025

Find out how Chelsea earned 80 plus million dollars through USAID — Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) February 6, 2025

What would Elon Musk know about controlling large aircraft? pic.twitter.com/UJt5SpATcW — TransOdius (@TransOdius) February 5, 2025

Right?

HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

She is still so triggered that she 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/EvEv3cth4o — Donna Marie (@sabback) February 6, 2025

It's a beautiful thing, ain't it?

