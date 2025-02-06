BOOM: Rapid Response 47 Eats Jasmine Crockett's LUNCH for Ugly Lie About Trump's...
WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as Pro-DEI ESPN Host Rants About How Even Biden...
She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just...
CBS News Is Now Blurring Out Triggered USAID Workers Like They're Testifying Against...
Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to...
VIP
Now Is the Time: We Can and WILL Reclaim Sports From the Radical...
Buh-Bye: Pete Hegseth Shares Video of First 'High-Threat' Criminal Illegals Arriving at Gi...
Radical Transparency: Scott Jennings Explains Elon Musk is Trump’s Instrument of Destructi...
Well-Trodden Warpath: Elizabeth Warren and Dems Take All-Too-Familiar Road Against Musk an...
'Hitler' Protest (Weather Permitting): Cold Temps Cancel Anti-Musk and Anti-DOGE Demonstra...
The New Pizzagate: Did USAID and Politico Try to Deep Six Our Pizza?...
Retirement Refusal: 78-Year-Old Andrea Mitchell Leaves MSNBC Show, Shifts Over to NBC News
VIP
Politico: Frustrated Democrats Want the Senate to 'Blow This Place Up'
Sam Stein Says the DOGE Strike Team Is Now at NIH

Sean Duffy POLITELY Tells Hillary Clinton to Mind Her Own F'ing Business Over DOGE and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on February 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hillary Clinton is truly the herpes of politics.

She's annoying, itchy, burning, and never ever goes away. 

Why Hill-Dawg felt the need to give Sec. Sean Duffy a hard time about working with really smart young people to fix our aviation system we'll never really know.

Advertisement

Note, you know when someone says, 'with all due respect,' something good is coming up next, and Duffy did not disappoint.

'You need to sit this one out.'

So polite and yet effective.

With everything we're starting to learn about our own federal government through ONE agency ... yup, she does. We're not entirely sure what she thinks she'll get out of being an annoying old cow on X anyway. Unlike Trump, who has been president TWICE, it's not like she'll ever be president.

You know that has to eat her up inside.

Recommended

She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection
Sam J.
Advertisement

Right?

HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

It's a beautiful thing, ain't it?

==========================================================================

Related:

WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as Pro-DEI ESPN Host Rants About How Even Biden Didn't Pay Her Well and LOL

She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection

Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to IMPEACH Trump

Attorney Shuts DOWN Media/Democrats Claiming DOGE Is ILLEGAL (Unconstitutional?) in Kick-Butt THREAD

WTF?! Alexander Vindman's Insufferable AF Twin Brother Yevgeny Makes GROSS, Antisemitic Dig at Elon Musk

========================================================================

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON DOGE SEAN DUFFY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection
Sam J.
BOOM: Rapid Response 47 Eats Jasmine Crockett's LUNCH for Ugly Lie About Trump's EO Not Protecting Women
Sam J.
Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to IMPEACH Trump
Sam J.
WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as Pro-DEI ESPN Host Rants About How Even Biden Didn't Pay Her Enough and LOL
Sam J.
CBS News Is Now Blurring Out Triggered USAID Workers Like They're Testifying Against the Mob
Doug P.
Radical Transparency: Scott Jennings Explains Elon Musk is Trump’s Instrument of Destruction
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She's Gonna BLOW! Elon Musk TRIGGERS TF out of Liz Cheney with Just 1 Word About Her USAID Connection Sam J.
Advertisement