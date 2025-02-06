LISTEN to What Kamala Said AFTER 60 Minutes Interview when Bill Whittaker Asked Her to Be Honest (Watch)

Full transparency: when Kamala Harris's full 60 Minutes interview dropped UNEDITED, this editor tried very hard to watch it ... and could only get about halfway through before it was just too painful to bear. Luckily, others are stronger and tougher than we are and listened to the entire nightmare.

But this piece that RedState's Bonchie highlighted of Kamala and Bill Whittaker AFTER the interview, just talking and thinking no one would ever see it, this is HUGE. Actually, huge is not the right word.

Scary.

Terrifying.

Awful.

Corrupt.

And proof that our pals in the media serve the Democratic Party and think we're all too stupid to know better.

Watch THIS:

Listen to Kamala Harris' answer after Bill Whittaker ends the interview and *then* asks her to be honest about his question.



She was almost president. Think about that. https://t.co/AzrxNbUuzS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 6, 2025

'It's gonna be taxes,' she says while laughing incredulously.

Well no SHIZNIT, Kammy. We all knew that. That's why we voted for the other guy.

They never thought these tapes would see the light of day. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) February 6, 2025

Never, ever ever.

Nope.

Guys, we know we've said this before but WOW WOW WOW, we so totally dodged a bullet here.

The last 20 seconds are 💀 — Mitten (@MeInTheMitten) February 6, 2025

How pathetic @BillWhitakerCBS @60Minutes

Hang your heads in shame. — Deus X Machina (@EndOfIllusion) February 6, 2025

They'd only feel shame for getting CAUGHT, not for letting her get away with lying to the American people because they support one party and one party only.

No wonder they didn't want to release it. What a mess.

