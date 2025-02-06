And CRICKETS! Scott Walker SCHOOLS 'Typical Tammy' Baldwin for Throwing FIT over Trump Closing the DOE

CNN's Brianna Keilar FREAKS When Rep. Pat Fallon Pushes Her to PROVE Her...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on February 06, 2025
Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File

Make no mistake, Sen. Tammy Baldwin is far more concerned about what shutting down the Department of Education will do to her pals in the teachers' unions than she is about the kids and families. Wisconsin Democrats proved long, long ago they are more than happy to take schooling away from students if it helps their donors in the unions get more power and money, which gives Democrats more money and power.

Ahem.

They were so willing to harm Wisconsin kids and families that they tried to recall Scott Walker.

And lost.

Baldwin is now angry at Trump over the possibility of his shutting down the DOE:

Side note: Tammy Baldwin has NOT aged well and should not put the phone so close to her face.

Enter Scott Walker:

*crickets*

Walker continued:

Typical Tammy.

That so suits her.

And please, nobody expects Baldwin to read or care about facts. Silly Walker.

Democrats think everyone is incapable of doing anything unless the government is doing it for them.

Tags: SCOTT WALKER TAMMY BALDWIN

