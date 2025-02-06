And CRICKETS! Scott Walker SCHOOLS 'Typical Tammy' Baldwin for Throwing FIT over Trump Closing the DOE

Make no mistake, Sen. Tammy Baldwin is far more concerned about what shutting down the Department of Education will do to her pals in the teachers' unions than she is about the kids and families. Wisconsin Democrats proved long, long ago they are more than happy to take schooling away from students if it helps their donors in the unions get more power and money, which gives Democrats more money and power.

Ahem.

They were so willing to harm Wisconsin kids and families that they tried to recall Scott Walker.

And lost.

Baldwin is now angry at Trump over the possibility of his shutting down the DOE:

President Trump is weighing shutting down the Department of Education.



Make no mistake, this will hurt Wisconsin kids and families. pic.twitter.com/Nf9d2dieD9 — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) February 4, 2025

Side note: Tammy Baldwin has NOT aged well and should not put the phone so close to her face.

Enter Scott Walker:

How?



Seriously, what things do they do that couldn’t be done better in Wisconsin?



People at the state, school district, and parent level are far better than federal bureaucrats. https://t.co/GKOpSe256k — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 5, 2025

*crickets*

Walker continued:

Typical Tammy.



She can’t answer the question of why she thinks bureaucrats in DC are better than people in WI at the state, school district, and parent level. Instead, she puts up headlines from liberal media outlets.



Try reading some facts: https://t.co/No6dWzMLg8 https://t.co/1iYG9B1BiS pic.twitter.com/DcAehKQmo6 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) February 6, 2025

Typical Tammy.

That so suits her.

And please, nobody expects Baldwin to read or care about facts. Silly Walker.

Ms. Baldwin, this is rubbish. Shutting down a bloated bureaucracy would give greater funding ro american public schools. Your problem is, you fsil to understand the speed of success is impeded by bureaucracy.....

This is a problem many bureaucrats possess. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) February 6, 2025

If you cared about kids you’d have done more to educate them than indoctrinate them. You had your unfettered chance to improve the system and you failed. — J Savage (@BlueMoonSavage) February 6, 2025

Wisconsin is incapable of caring for their children? — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) February 6, 2025

Democrats think everyone is incapable of doing anything unless the government is doing it for them.

