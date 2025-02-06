BOO and YAH! Insurrection Barbie SHREDS Democrats Over the Press Conferences They DIDN'T...
BBC Posts BIG MAD Statement About Their USAID Funding Getting Cut Off and X's GAF Is HILARIOUSLY Broken

Sam J.  |  2:17 PM on February 06, 2025
ImgFlip

Awww, would you look at that? BBC is very upset about its USAID funding being cut off and is concerned about how it will continue without our tax dollars. 

Never once realizing how effed it up it was for Americans to pay for their outlet.

As you can imagine, this statement isn't going over very well for the BBC, like, at all.

But it was for charity and stuff!

That's a REALLY good question. Did it never occur to them to even question how USAID was spending our money? In a way, this is almost as bad as Democrats using it for a slush fund for their pet projects.

Almost.

Free except American taxpayers are footing the bill.

BOO and YAH! Insurrection Barbie SHREDS Democrats Over the Press Conferences They DIDN'T Hold
Grateful Calvin
Bingo.

