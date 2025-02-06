BBC Posts BIG MAD Statement About Their USAID Funding Getting Cut Off and X's GAF Is HILARIOUSLY Broken

Awww, would you look at that? BBC is very upset about its USAID funding being cut off and is concerned about how it will continue without our tax dollars.

Never once realizing how effed it up it was for Americans to pay for their outlet.

As you can imagine, this statement isn't going over very well for the BBC, like, at all.

Excuse me, what? Why were we paying for BBC crap? — UNDΘΘMΞD (@Undoomed) February 6, 2025

But it was for charity and stuff!

I’ll ask this same question everywhere I see this brought up. Where have all the republicans been this entire time all of these random things have been funded? Did anyone ever think to audit USAid prior to Elon? — BradTheDad (@BCookeCO) February 6, 2025

That's a REALLY good question. Did it never occur to them to even question how USAID was spending our money? In a way, this is almost as bad as Democrats using it for a slush fund for their pet projects.

Almost.

"A free press"



"Deliver trusted information"



"Temporary pause on US government funding"



"The people we serve"



... a "free press" they said ... — J.G. Becket (@jg_becket) February 6, 2025

Free except American taxpayers are footing the bill.

"A free press is essential to freedom and democracy"



It ain't free if it's being funded by American taxpayers. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 6, 2025

Bingo.

