Woke WSJ Journo Who Doxxed DOGE Member (and Got Him FIRED) Has DAMNING Connections to USAID (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on February 07, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, the Democrats and the Left have been losing their minds over Elon Musk's DOGE group, especially since they started auditing USAID. So we're not at all surprised to see a nasty so-called journalist doing what she can to harm members of this group, going so far as to doxx one of them and even get him fired. Not sure how that's journalism and not just malicious trolling and targeted harassment.

All in the name of protecting big government spending.

Shameful.

Read that again: hired solely to go after the DOGE team.

What the Hell?

Oh, guys, it gets worse.

USAID contractor. 

And Aesthetica brings up an excellent point: the posts she accessed had allegedly been deleted ... how did she get them?

It's not silly; she's needling the young man she doxxed and letting the rest know they're not safe, either. 

Good idea, except ...

Hrm.

And we've all been funding this in one way or another.

It's almost as if there's a pattern here.

Post continues:

...  an attack dog for USAID

It's just one giant incestuous grift on the backs of the American taxpayer.

==========================================================================

Tags: DOXXING WALL STREET JOURNAL DOGE

