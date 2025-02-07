Woke WSJ Journo Who Doxxed DOGE Member (and Got Him FIRED) Has DAMNING Connections to USAID (Thread)

As Twitchy readers know, the Democrats and the Left have been losing their minds over Elon Musk's DOGE group, especially since they started auditing USAID. So we're not at all surprised to see a nasty so-called journalist doing what she can to harm members of this group, going so far as to doxx one of them and even get him fired. Not sure how that's journalism and not just malicious trolling and targeted harassment.

All in the name of protecting big government spending.

Shameful.

This is the doxxer at the WSJ who doxxed the DOGE team member and got him fired. She worked at Business Insider who have a history of doxxing people and she was funded by USAID. It looks like she was hired solely to go after the DOGE team. pic.twitter.com/GRcilyBC5E — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 7, 2025

Read that again: hired solely to go after the DOGE team.

What the Hell?

Oh, guys, it gets worse.

Also worked as a USAID contractor, how did she get access to tweets from a deleted X account? We know USAID is just an offshoot of the CIA. This needs to be investigated. pic.twitter.com/VcQ4l78NbX — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 7, 2025

USAID contractor.

And Aesthetica brings up an excellent point: the posts she accessed had allegedly been deleted ... how did she get them?

Very silly of her to post her email and signal like that when people can just flood her inbox with msgs that prevent her from doxxing anyone else — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 7, 2025

It's not silly; she's needling the young man she doxxed and letting the rest know they're not safe, either.

Anybody joining DOGE should probably consider scrubbing their social media first. — RLee (@dragon_wingz) February 7, 2025

Good idea, except ...

He did, they somehow got his deleted posts from a tiny anon account. Has to be intelligence involvement. There's no way people were archiving random X accounts. — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 7, 2025

Hrm.

That’s incredible. The journo who doxxed the DOGE staffer worked at 3 of the Top 4 Blobcraft Agencies I stress in lectures do organized political warfare as intelligence work: USAID, State, and DOD’s Political-Military branch. Literally the only resume point missing is CIA 😂 https://t.co/Ujg01ozt4q pic.twitter.com/Uh3vNnezDp — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 7, 2025

And we've all been funding this in one way or another.

In case you were wondering, the answer is yes: the journalist who doxxed the DOGE staffer pushed for wokeness and diversity in video games. pic.twitter.com/AcxBJUrvIt — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) February 7, 2025

It's almost as if there's a pattern here.

The USAID/WSJ doxxer who previously worked at Business Insider is the same journalist who went after Bill Ackman’s wife during the Claudine Gay scandal.@BillAckman if you want to take down the people who went after your wife. One of them is Katherine Long who is clearly an… pic.twitter.com/lLeTcFfUkJ — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) February 7, 2025

Post continues:

... an attack dog for USAID

It's just one giant incestuous grift on the backs of the American taxpayer.

