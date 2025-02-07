VIP
CSPAN Caller ROASTS Democrat Rep. Al Green LIVE and on the Air for Trying to Impeach Trump AGAIN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrat Representative Al Green (yes, the angry guy who has already filed articles of impeachment on Trump for DASTARDLY DEEDS, whatever the Hell that means) was on CSPAN talking about how bad the orang man is, and while they were taking calls from viewers LIVE on the air, he got an earful from a man who is sick of it.

Sick of the hate, negativity, division ... sick of politicians who do nothing for the people of America.

It was a glorious, brutal, spectacular earful, and we kinda sorta love this guy for calling it as he sees it LIVE on the air.

Watch this:

His post continues:

... doing for the American people. The USAID is 100% a money laundering scheme... with kickbacks to the Democrat party.”

“All you do is complain and be negative. We’re SICK of it.”

Yes, yes, we are, and so are the majority of Americans.

Same bro, same.

And at this rate, they'll never win another national election again.

