CSPAN Caller ROASTS Democrat Rep. Al Green LIVE and on the Air for Trying to Impeach Trump AGAIN (Watch)

Democrat Representative Al Green (yes, the angry guy who has already filed articles of impeachment on Trump for DASTARDLY DEEDS, whatever the Hell that means) was on CSPAN talking about how bad the orang man is, and while they were taking calls from viewers LIVE on the air, he got an earful from a man who is sick of it.

Sick of the hate, negativity, division ... sick of politicians who do nothing for the people of America.

It was a glorious, brutal, spectacular earful, and we kinda sorta love this guy for calling it as he sees it LIVE on the air.

Watch this:

🚨 LMAO! A patriot just called in and ROASTED the Democrat Rep. who is filing to impeach Trump



“All y’all Democrats have are impeachments, race and gender, etc. You actually do NOTHING for the people of America.”



“I watched you out protesting everything Elon Musk is doing for… pic.twitter.com/t8dwKtqJKC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2025

His post continues:

... doing for the American people. The USAID is 100% a money laundering scheme... with kickbacks to the Democrat party.” “All you do is complain and be negative. We’re SICK of it.”

Yes, yes, we are, and so are the majority of Americans.

I love to see people laying down the truth to these hacks — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 6, 2025

Same bro, same.

Let's give the Democrats some credit. They've woken more people up than narcan ever will. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) February 7, 2025

And at this rate, they'll never win another national election again.

