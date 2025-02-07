Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Kash Patel for Taking the 5th Goes All...
VIP
WaPo Warning: Trump's 2nd Term All About 'Curtailing Gov't Power and Reach' (JUST...
'Give Him a Medal': John Kennedy OWNS Dems Whining About DOGE with Damning...
CSPAN Caller ROASTS Democrat Rep. Al Green LIVE and on the Air for...
Seems Insurrection-y! Maxine Waters Leads Group of Dems Trying to Storm Department of...
Tax Cuts on the Line: AFP’s Akash Chougule Optimistic About GOP’s ‘One Big,...
THERE It Is! Brian Stelter Says X Is 'Bursting With Wild Falsehoods About...
Good NEWS! Kamala Is Already BURDENING California with What Will Be Babbling About...
He Went THERE! LOL! Dan Bongino LEVELS Eric Swalwell for Crying About Protecting...
DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Wants to 'Fire Elon' and Bring Back the...
Woke WSJ Journo Who Doxxed DOGE Member (and Got Him FIRED) Has DAMNING...
It Is MISTER! Mary Miller Refuses to Call Tim 'Sarah' McBride a Woman...
Hakeem Jeffries Introduces New Bill to Save Us All From the Evils of...
AG Pam Bondi Says DOJ is Coming After Dem Leaders Who Place Illegal...

Who Will Advocate for LGBTQ in Serbia NOW?! Former USAID Employee's Guilt Trip Thread BACKFIRES Big Time

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on February 07, 2025

We've never wanted to tell someone to 'read the room' more than we want to tell former USAID employee Atul Gawande to read the room. Americans have spent the last few days learning about ridiculous ways USAID has wasted our tax dollars, especially while people in our own country, like in North Carolina, have gone without. So maybe now is not the best time to shame/lecture people in a guilt-trip thread on X.

Advertisement

Just putting that out there.

Yeah, this was not bright:

At least there are still people there, dude.

They only cut the funding off a few days ago. C'mon man.

Great. It mattered. 

Moving on.

Yes, that sounds heartless, but at this point, Americans are done being robbed for Democrat's pet projects. If Atul wants to blame anyone for the issues in Africa, he should hold Democrats accountable for what they've done with this agency. 

Recommended

Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Kash Patel for Taking the 5th Goes All Kinds of Wrong
Doug P.
Advertisement

Our government has been attacking us for decades, Atul.

Get in line.

Wanh.

Maybe USAID should have focused more on helping people who truly needed help worldwide instead of funding Sesame Street episodes in Iraq.

Yup, sorry bub.

Rubio is focusing on projects that align with American interests.

Advertisement

You know, how should it be if they're going to spend American's tax dollars?

==========================================================================

Related:

'Give Him a Medal': John Kennedy OWNS Dems Whining About DOGE with Damning LIST of USAID Expenses (Watch)

CSPAN Caller ROASTS Democrat Rep. Al Green LIVE and on the Air for Trying to Impeach Trump AGAIN (Watch)

He Went THERE! LOL! Dan Bongino LEVELS Eric Swalwell for Crying About Protecting His DATA from Elon Musk

Woke WSJ Journo Who Doxxed DOGE Member (and Got Him FIRED) Has DAMNING Connections to USAID (Thread)

'Just Got Laid off from POLITICO ...' Trends as Conservatives Brutally MOCK the USAID-Funded Lefty Rag

==========================================================================

Tags: CHILDREN ELON MUSK USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Kash Patel for Taking the 5th Goes All Kinds of Wrong
Doug P.
'Give Him a Medal': John Kennedy OWNS Dems Whining About DOGE with Damning LIST of USAID Expenses (Watch)
Sam J.
CSPAN Caller ROASTS Democrat Rep. Al Green LIVE and on the Air for Trying to Impeach Trump AGAIN (Watch)
Sam J.
It Is MISTER! Mary Miller Refuses to Call Tim 'Sarah' McBride a Woman on the House Floor
Grateful Calvin
Seems Insurrection-y! Maxine Waters Leads Group of Dems Trying to Storm Department of Education (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Woke WSJ Journo Who Doxxed DOGE Member (and Got Him FIRED) Has DAMNING Connections to USAID (Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Adam Schiff's Attempt to Shame Kash Patel for Taking the 5th Goes All Kinds of Wrong Doug P.
Advertisement