Who Will Advocate for LGBTQ in Serbia NOW?! Former USAID Employee's Guilt Trip Thread BACKFIRES Big Time

We've never wanted to tell someone to 'read the room' more than we want to tell former USAID employee Atul Gawande to read the room. Americans have spent the last few days learning about ridiculous ways USAID has wasted our tax dollars, especially while people in our own country, like in North Carolina, have gone without. So maybe now is not the best time to shame/lecture people in a guilt-trip thread on X.

Just putting that out there.

Yeah, this was not bright:

Rubio claims that @USAID lifesaving assistance for health and humanitarian needs will continue. But his team just communicated that the entire agency will be imminently reduced from 14,000 to 294 people. Just 12 in Africa. pic.twitter.com/8uvyjcXKeA — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) February 6, 2025

At least there are still people there, dude.

We already see the shutdown's cost. Kids with drug-resistant TB, turned away from clinics, are not just dying - they're spreading the disease. People around the world w HIV, denied their medicine, will soon start transmitting virus. The damage is global. https://t.co/TmFwoFFshT — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) February 6, 2025

They only cut the funding off a few days ago. C'mon man.

Communications in one mission overseas:

"I'm sorry to say that all of us will be on administrative leave -- perhaps even starting today/this evening. I don't have the adequate words. Please know that your work was good, and it mattered." — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) February 6, 2025

Great. It mattered.

Moving on.

Yes, that sounds heartless, but at this point, Americans are done being robbed for Democrat's pet projects. If Atul wants to blame anyone for the issues in Africa, he should hold Democrats accountable for what they've done with this agency.

These people worked selflessly for their country in some of earth's most impoverished or dangerous places under GOP and Dems alike.



One long time foreign service officer told me: "Our government is attacking us. This is worse than any dictatorship where I’ve worked." — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) February 6, 2025

Our government has been attacking us for decades, Atul.

Get in line.

This is shameful. And the utter indifference to loss of life, our people abroad, America's standing, and American security, caused by unchecked, reckless power, is evil. — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) February 6, 2025

Wanh.

One emblematic example: The stop-work order on U.S.A.I.D.-funded research has left thousands of people with experimental drugs and devices in their bodies, with no access to monitoring or care. https://t.co/955qk30F1r — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) February 6, 2025

Maybe USAID should have focused more on helping people who truly needed help worldwide instead of funding Sesame Street episodes in Iraq.

What does that have to do with America? No more money laundering. Sorry bub — MAGA Patriot TRUMP2024 🇺🇸 (@ilike4) February 7, 2025

Yup, sorry bub.

Awesome job by Rubio — Osiel G (@FAFOSIEL) February 7, 2025

Rubio is focusing on projects that align with American interests.

You know, how should it be if they're going to spend American's tax dollars?

