'GARBAGE': Lawyer Takes Order Blocking DOGE from Treasury Dept. APART Point-By-Point in KICK-BUTT Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on February 09, 2025
As Twitchy readers know, a judge has issued a TRO (temporary restraining order) to keep DOGE employees from accessing Treasury Department data. It is almost as if very powerful people have much to hide that they don't want Americans to know about.

We're starting to see a pattern here.

Attorney Tom Renz was more than happy to take this 'order' apart in a receipt-filled thread.

Take a look:

His post continues:

... been challenged. What is being challenged is DOGE employees having access to Treasury Department Data Systems. 

Yesterday, a comprehensive complaint was filed before an Obama appointed judge in NY. The 60 page - fairly complex - complaint and request for TRO was filed yesterday and somehow U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer was able to fully vet this complaint and grant the TRO the same night. While granting a same day TRO does happen, it is quite impressive that he was able to research and rule on such a complex complaint in such a short period of time.

Obama-appointed. Of course.

His post continues:

... of the complaint. In other words they asked that Trump and DOGE be blocked from auditing treasury department data.

Now, why oh why would they want to keep DOGE from auditing the treasury?

Love it when people bring their receipts.

Keep going.

His post continues:

... TROs are frequently issues without an opportunity to respond but the allegations in this complaint do not demonstrate that sort of dangerous or inevitable harm so one would think that a judge would give the President an opportunity to respond.

Right? Where's the danger? You think restraining order, you think domestic issues, you know?

This is weird.

His post continues:

... all co-equal branches of government (including the Executive Branch), the lack of demonstrated harm (only unsupported allegations of potential harm), and the political appearance of this case, one would expect at least some indication that the judge did more research than simply reading and adopting the plaintiff’s position (I’m not saying that’s all he did and he may have had experience/expertise in this but still… this was a pretty fast ruling on a big case).

Sounds like the judge is laying politics to us.

His post continues:

... argue that this TRO was improperly granted - this sort of preliminary injunction requires a high standard and there is no analysis supporting the grant. Frankly this seems a bit political. 

The SCOTUS is clear in Winter when they state: “Issuing a preliminary injunction based only on a possibility of irreparable harm is inconsistent with our characterization of injunctive relief as an extraordinary remedy that may only be awarded upon a clear showing that the plaintiff is entitled to such relief. Mazurek v. Armstrong, 520 U. S. 968, 972 (1997) (per curiam).” The Court did not even attempt to analyze this in the ruling despite no concrete allegations of harm.

A bit? EL OH EL.

His post continues:

TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, 594 U.S. 413, the Court reiterated that only plaintiffs who have been concretely harmed by a defendant's statutory violation may sue in federal court. There are allegations of harm that may occur here but nothing that is demonstrable - in my opinion - at this point.

There is a TON to a standing analysis but I would consider bringing it up at this point as part of a response.

Note that he does analyze some of this, but we did not include it in this piece; it is all on X, linked with this thread.

Post continues:

... authority)

5. Violation of the Separation of Powers - Usurping Legislative Authority

6. Violation of the Take Care Clause

Give us a freaking break.

Post continues:

... if he actually had to write an analysis on his ruling… of course no one wants to talk about holding judges accountable no regardless of whether their rulings wreak of political activism.

Oh, we're more than happy to hold judges accountable.

==========================================================================

