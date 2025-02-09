VIP
Shots FIRED! Mark Levin Takes AIM at Drudge and Guys, I am Here...
THIS Was a Choice: AP Shows Its TRUE Racist Colors with Side-By-Side Pics...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Russ Vought ALREADY Making Lefties Cry Cutting THIS 'Spigot' OFF...
WTAF?! Catherine Herridge STUNS X Sharing Proof that USAID Funded High-Level Al-Qaeda Terr...
'GARBAGE': Lawyer Takes Order Blocking DOGE from Treasury Dept. APART Point-By-Point in KI...
In a Blatant Display of Lawfare an Activist Judge Blocks Treasury Secretary's Access...
Trump Doubles CBS 60 Minutes ‘Kamala Harris Interview’ Lawsuit from $10 Billion to...
President Trump Orders Secret Service to Release to Him All Information on His...
Coup Coup: Dem Jamie Raskin Rants About Duly-Elected Tyrant Trump and Techno-Monarch Musk
Christian College Apologizes for a Call to Prayer for an Alumnus Who Secured...
VIP
Single Trump Voter Rips President's Policies to the Wall Street Journal
Sen. Chris Murphy Posts Video of Audience Applauding Him
Chris Cillizza Says Trump Is 'Classy in Victory' by Pulling Biden's Security Clearance
'This Is Where I Am': EPIC Thread Shows Why It's Time to Play...

CBS Democrat Activist Margaret Brennan Interviews Anonymous USAID Employee and WOW Was THAT Dumb (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on February 09, 2025
Twitchy

Margaret Brennan interviewed a USAID employee while agreeing to conceal their identity, which makes it hard for us to take anything this supposed employee said seriously. However, the interview was so ridiculous that we had to cover it.

Advertisement

It's a moral imperative or something.

This is all about making the POOR, SAD, USAID employees look like victims instead of the thieves we all know they are.

Watch:

Post continues:

... excerpt (edits are marked with white flashes), the employee claims:

- An atmosphere of “massive insecurity"

- A fear of being doxxed

- Their personal data is compromised

- DOGE actions have not been approved by President Trump and are the actions of a “few rogue individuals."

- DOGE actions are dangerous and illegal

- DOGE actions are not serving President Trump’s mandate

- Elon is unilaterally making decisions that take help away from the poorest people in the world

What a load of crap.

Many of these claims are untrue, yet no pushback from Brennan was offered.

Legacy media is working to undermine DOGE efforts to cut government waste and expose fraud because legacy media is part of the waste and fraud. 

This employee is concerned that government workers have access to "The USAID system which includes my personal email address, my Social Security number, my entire security file" and that makes them feel insecure?

That's exactly how I feel about the ATF every time I buy a gun 🤨

— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 9, 2025

Recommended

THIS Was a Choice: AP Shows Its TRUE Racist Colors with Side-By-Side Pics of Spanberger and Winsome Sears
Sam J.
Advertisement

But it's different when it's poor federal employees.

The harder they fight to hide the corruption, the guiltier they all look. Considering Americans fund ALL of this, we should see everything our tax dollars pay for. And if an agency has been misusing our money, they must go.

It's not personal. Ok, that's not entirely accurate, at this point it's starting to feel personal.

Always.

Margaret is officially the new Karen.

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR USAID EMPLOYEES?!

==========================================================================

Related:

WTAF?! Catherine Herridge STUNS X Sharing Proof that USAID Funded High-Level Al-Qaeda Terrorist (PIC)

'GARBAGE': Lawyer Takes Order Blocking DOGE from Treasury Dept. APART Point-By-Point in Kick-BUTT Thread

Who Will Advocate for LGBTQ in Serbia NOW?! Former USAID Employee's Guilt Trip Thread BACKFIRES Big Time

Advertisement

'Give Him a Medal': John Kennedy OWNS Dems Whining About DOGE with Damning LIST of USAID Expenses (Watch)

CSPAN Caller ROASTS Democrat Rep. Al Green LIVE and on the Air for Trying to Impeach Trump AGAIN (Watch)

==========================================================================

Tags: DOGE MARGARET BRENNAN USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Was a Choice: AP Shows Its TRUE Racist Colors with Side-By-Side Pics of Spanberger and Winsome Sears
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Russ Vought ALREADY Making Lefties Cry Cutting THIS 'Spigot' OFF and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
'GARBAGE': Lawyer Takes Order Blocking DOGE from Treasury Dept. APART Point-By-Point in KICK-BUTT Thread
Sam J.
WTAF?! Catherine Herridge STUNS X Sharing Proof that USAID Funded High-Level Al-Qaeda Terrorist (PIC)
Sam J.
In a Blatant Display of Lawfare an Activist Judge Blocks Treasury Secretary's Access to the Treasury
Eric V.
Shots FIRED! Mark Levin Takes AIM at Drudge and Guys, I am Here FOR IT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS Was a Choice: AP Shows Its TRUE Racist Colors with Side-By-Side Pics of Spanberger and Winsome Sears Sam J.
Advertisement