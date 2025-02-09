Obama Bro Jon Favreau ANNOUNCING He's a Big Baby and Can't Deal With...
Former Dem Insider Spills the Tea on Who Was REALLY Running the Biden Show and EVERYTHING Makes Sense Now

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on February 09, 2025
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

This may be the most terrifying thing we have ever read or watched on X, and considering we follow people like AOC and Rashida Tlaib, that's saying something. Now, to be fair, we don't know if this was who was running the Biden show the entire time he was in office, but after the debate? When some of the craziest and 'wackiest' things came out?

Yeah. It was Hunter Biden.

You know, the guy Joe once said was the smartest man he knows?

No, really. We made the same face.

Watch:

Post continues:

... the most sensitive meetings of the most consequential and most important government in world history. Does that sit right with you?"

Shawn Ryan: "No.

"Li: "Without security clearance mind you. That's basically who was running the show.

Hunter basically battened down the hatches after the debate to make sure his father would only receive intel he pre-approved."

The Biden administration makes a lot more sense if you view it through the prism of 'The brains of the operation was on crack'

Umm ... wow.

And Democrats are complaining about Elon Musk having access to data? Give us a freaking break.

THIS Was a Choice: AP Shows Its TRUE Racist Colors with Side-By-Side Pics of Spanberger and Winsome Sears
