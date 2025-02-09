THIS Was a Choice: AP Shows Its TRUE Racist Colors with Side-By-Side Pics of Spanberger and Winsome Sears

Virginia will elect a new governor in November of this year. It looks like it will be Democrat harpy Abigail Spanberger versus total bada*s Republican Winsome Sears, who serves as the state's current Lt. Governor.

Full disclosure: This editor lives in Virginia, adores Sears, and seriously dislikes Spanberger, who was her rep before Virginia Democrats gerrymandered her to a new district because they knew she'd lose here because she was a terrible rep.

A horrible, miserable, lying, agenda-driven, useless rep, but we digress.

This will be an uphill battle in Virginia, considering how many leftist blowhard bureaucrats who work in DC live in Virginia because they think DC sucks, and of course, the leftist media will be no help.

Case in point: look at the photos the AP used here. Spanberger is smiling, shiny, and healthy next to a confused, tired-looking Sears.

This was deliberate.

Photo choice is one of the more underhanded ways news outlets editorialize.



Here @AP is using a glamour shot of Democrat Abby Spanberger, and an angry 4 year old photo of Republican Winsome Sears.



Sears is the current Lt. Gov, with hundreds of photo options. This was a choice. pic.twitter.com/GzUHPSqoyM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 9, 2025

This was also racist, right? That's how this works?

The AP has 130 photos of Winsome Sears in their own catalogue that they can use for stories.



Every single one of these below was taken more recently than the one they used today.



Why would they go back so far to find a less flattering photo to juxtapose with Spanberger?



Hmm pic.twitter.com/SA7Imi5zn8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 9, 2025

Because they're racist, leftist, a-holes who serve the Democratic Party? Just spitballing.

Winsome Sears is the smarter and more experienced choice. I think she's a beautiful person. 😍 — Momturd 🇺🇸 🪤🙂🍪🌶 (@PWagurak) February 9, 2025

She is, and she would make a phenomenal governor.

Sears is literally the Lt. Governor; there are thousands of photos of her looking beautiful, and the AP went with that.

I said it weeks ago when it was first published: they depicted Sears as a homely human intentionally because that's how the Dems see them. — John Taliaferro Prince (@TaliaferroJohn0) February 9, 2025

Bingo.

Keeping the state purple will be a dogfight, but we can get it done.

