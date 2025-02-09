VIP
THIS Was a Choice: AP Shows Its TRUE Racist Colors with Side-By-Side Pics of Spanberger and Winsome Sears

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on February 09, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Virginia will elect a new governor in November of this year. It looks like it will be Democrat harpy Abigail Spanberger versus total bada*s Republican Winsome Sears, who serves as the state's current Lt. Governor.

Full disclosure: This editor lives in Virginia, adores Sears, and seriously dislikes Spanberger, who was her rep before Virginia Democrats gerrymandered her to a new district because they knew she'd lose here because she was a terrible rep.

A horrible, miserable, lying, agenda-driven, useless rep, but we digress.

This will be an uphill battle in Virginia, considering how many leftist blowhard bureaucrats who work in DC live in Virginia because they think DC sucks, and of course, the leftist media will be no help. 

Case in point: look at the photos the AP used here. Spanberger is smiling, shiny, and healthy next to a confused, tired-looking Sears.

This was deliberate.

This was also racist, right? That's how this works?

Because they're racist, leftist, a-holes who serve the Democratic Party? Just spitballing.

She is, and she would make a phenomenal governor. 

Sears is literally the Lt. Governor; there are thousands of photos of her looking beautiful, and the AP went with that.

Bingo.

Keeping the state purple will be a dogfight, but we can get it done.

