Wajahat Ali TORCHED for RACIST AF, TDS-Inflicted, Embarrassingly BAD Garbage Take on Chiefs and Eagles

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on February 10, 2025
Twitchy

Wajahat Ali is having a normal one.

Yikes.

We get not being a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs (as a Broncos fan, this editor was indeed rooting for the NFC even though KC is the AFC) but making the entire game into some woke, ridiculous, racist make-believe 'fight' for X and to dunk on Trump is just pathetic.

Seriously. Insinuating Trump wouldn't be happy with the Eagles win because he's a racist is just dumb, even for Ali.

Take a look:

Then again, if this is how desperate Ali is for a win and relevance, we suppose that's on him. Not to mention it's great Twitchy fodder, you guys love it when stupid people post stupid things, and get mocked for being ... stupid.

Ali seems to hate anyone and everyone who disagrees with him.

Just sayin'.

*cough cough*

True story.

The Left and Democrats are doing themselves no favors.

==========================================================================

