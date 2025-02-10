Wajahat Ali TORCHED for RACIST AF, TDS-Inflicted, Embarrassingly BAD Garbage Take on Chiefs and Eagles

Wajahat Ali is having a normal one.

Yikes.

We get not being a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs (as a Broncos fan, this editor was indeed rooting for the NFC even though KC is the AFC) but making the entire game into some woke, ridiculous, racist make-believe 'fight' for X and to dunk on Trump is just pathetic.

Seriously. Insinuating Trump wouldn't be happy with the Eagles win because he's a racist is just dumb, even for Ali.

Take a look:

Trash ass Chiefs with Christian nationalist kicker and Trump loving Mahomes family kicked into the dirt by the Eagles who come from a city with a big Black population during a Super Bowl with Kendrick Lamar and a super Black halftime show all in front of Trump. Love it. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 10, 2025

Then again, if this is how desperate Ali is for a win and relevance, we suppose that's on him. Not to mention it's great Twitchy fodder, you guys love it when stupid people post stupid things, and get mocked for being ... stupid.

I bet you typed all of this with your index fingers didn’t you? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 10, 2025

You really hate white people don’t you? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) February 10, 2025

Ali seems to hate anyone and everyone who disagrees with him.

Just sayin'.

*cough cough*

Wow, you reduced the Super Bowl to a racist and anti-Trump diatribe.



I hope you weren’t at a watch party to ruin it for normal people. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 10, 2025

Please continue down this road asshat. Your side will continue to lose and rightfully so. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) February 10, 2025

True story.

The Left and Democrats are doing themselves no favors.

LMAO... You're so desperate for a win. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) February 10, 2025

I’ll accept a Chiefs loss as long as I got the Trump win 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KuAUDiBQ5Q — Jimmy crack corn 🇺🇸 (@JimCorn1776) February 10, 2025

Same!

You should go for a walk. Not everything is about politics, and race. You're a sad, disturbed person. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) February 10, 2025

And broken. Completely broken.

