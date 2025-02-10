Woke DINOSAUR Dem Spittles All OVER Himself Threatening Trump for Ending Waste and Shrinking Gov (Watch)

If you don't live in Virginia, you may not have heard of or be familiar with Democrat Gerry Connolly, who has almost been in office for 20 years. He's a Representative for Fairfax County, one of Virginia's bluest, saddest, and most corrupt counties.

So, of course, rickety, slippery, ol' Connolly is big mad about Trump shrinking the size of government.

He also doesn't seem to think anyone gave the president authority to do what he's doing ...

Yeah, he's special.

Watch:

Connolly: "There's a difference between cutting waste fraud and abuse, and dismantling whole agencies. No one gave Trump, no one gave Elon Musk that authority. It is unconstitutional. It is unlawful. It is a violation of Article 1. And we're gonna fight it." pic.twitter.com/tqvZugTFij — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2025

Gerry, bro, Americans gave Trump this authority when we OVERWHELMINGLY elected him in November.

Take all the seats.

Dept of Ed was created by EO, so it can be shut down by EO. — Sean 🇺🇸 Repeal the 17th 🇺🇸 NE3RD (@_sean_mcadam) February 10, 2025

Oh, yes We did. — Mark Pfeifer (@markpfeifer999) February 9, 2025

Democrats REALLY hate being reminded that they work for WE THE PEOPLE, not the other way around.

If dismantling an agency in ot order to cut abuse and waste, then it's fine. Rebuild it without corruption, it is his mandate — Brandon Johnson (@Patriot_45_) February 9, 2025

Whole agencies are waste and fraud. We have cut whole agencies before. Cry harder. — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) February 10, 2025

So many tantrums, so little time.

