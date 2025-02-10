Woke DINOSAUR Dem Spittles All OVER Himself Threatening Trump for Ending Waste and Shrinking Gov (Watch)

Wajahat Ali TORCHED for RACIST AF, TDS-Inflicted, Embarrassingly BAD Garbage Take on Chief...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:46 AM on February 10, 2025
ImgFlip

If you don't live in Virginia, you may not have heard of or be familiar with Democrat Gerry Connolly, who has almost been in office for 20 years. He's a Representative for Fairfax County, one of Virginia's bluest, saddest, and most corrupt counties.

So, of course, rickety, slippery, ol' Connolly is big mad about Trump shrinking the size of government.

He also doesn't seem to think anyone gave the president authority to do what he's doing ... 

Yeah, he's special.

Watch:

Gerry, bro, Americans gave Trump this authority when we OVERWHELMINGLY elected him in November.

Take all the seats.

Democrats REALLY hate being reminded that they work for WE THE PEOPLE, not the other way around.

So many tantrums, so little time.

==========================================================================

==========================================================================

