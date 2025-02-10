Wajahat Ali TORCHED for RACIST AF, TDS-Inflicted, Embarrassingly BAD Garbage Take on Chief...
Pete Buttigieg Trips HARD Over His Former Boss While Lecturing About Rule of...
Woke DINOSAUR Dem Spittles All OVER Himself Threatening Trump for Ending Waste and...
VIP
Media 'Fact Checks' About FEMA Money and Illegal Aliens Are Aging Worse by...
Andy Ngo Introduces X to 1 Former USAID Employee Who Just so Happens...
'Wait, Weren't You PARDONED?' Liz Cheney Tries Picking a FIGHT with JD Vance...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senator Andy Kim Willing to Shut Down Government to Stop Trump and DOGE...
Promise Poll: Margaret Brennan of CBS News Reports Trump’s More Popular than Ever...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says Trump’s Full-Week High-Speed Presidency Causes Her to Skip Brea...
Scott Jennings Pits Trump's Doctrine of Common Sense Vs the Left's Promotion of...
Bikinis, Clydesdales, and ... Goggins Goggles? The 2nd Annual Twitchy Super Bowl Commercia...
JD Vance Has Some Questions about That Chihuahua-German Shepherd Mix in the Puppy...
‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’: Dem Senator Chris Murphy Spouts Litany of Lies Over Needed DOGE...

Authoritarian DBAG Chuck Schumer Launches Portal Encouraging Federal Employees to TATTLE on Trump Admin

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Awww, poor Chuck Schumer. He doesn't know what to do with himself now that he has no power to do well ... anything. He's gotten so used to getting his way (and clearly spending OUR tax dollars) that he can't quite figure out how to function in his role, so he's going the authoritarian route and looking for whistleblowers.

Advertisement

As we all know, they did this during Trump's first term. Oh sure, they weren't quite this blatant about searching for tattles then, but we imagine Chuckles thinks he has nothing to lose anyway.

Look at this:

We never EVER want to hear another word from the Left about how Republicans are authoritarian because they are not the party setting up tattle networks. Remember when blue states had systems set up so neighbors could tattle on one another for not masking or businesses for not enforcing masking or social distancing?

Virginia under Northam was one of the worst.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Nothing makes a Democrat angrier than exposing his or her corruption and taking away their slush fund.

Clearly.

The temper tantrums we see across the board from our pals on the Left have been extraordinary, and not in a good way. Wow.

Us too, bro. Us too.

That could work.

Advertisement

This is what Democrats do.

This is who they are.

And this is just another reason none of them should ever be in power again.

==========================================================================

Related:

Andy Ngo Introduces X to 1 Former USAID Employee Who Just so Happens to be a Woke, Unhinged, Far-Left Nut

'Weren't You PARDONED?' Liz Cheney Tries Lecturing JD Vance About the LAW and LOL-HOOBOY Talk About DUMB

Former Dem Insider Spills the Tea on Who Was REALLY Running the Biden Show and EVERYTHING Makes Sense Now

Obama Bro Jon Favreau ANNOUNCING He's a Big Baby and Can't Deal With Replies on X BACKFIRES Hilariously

Shots FIRED! Mark Levin Takes AIM at Drudge and Guys, I am Here FOR IT

==========================================================================

Tags: AUTHORITARIAN CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRATS POLICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Andy Ngo Introduces X to 1 Former USAID Employee Who Just so Happens to be a Woke, Unhinged, Far-Left Nut
Sam J.
Bikinis, Clydesdales, and ... Goggins Goggles? The 2nd Annual Twitchy Super Bowl Commercial Awards
Grateful Calvin
Wajahat Ali TORCHED for RACIST AF, TDS-Inflicted, Embarrassingly BAD Garbage Take on Chiefs and Eagles
Sam J.
Pete Buttigieg Trips HARD Over His Former Boss While Lecturing About Rule of Law
Doug P.
Woke DINOSAUR Dem Spittles All OVER Himself Threatening Trump for Ending Waste and Shrinking Gov (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement