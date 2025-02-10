Authoritarian DBAG Chuck Schumer Launches Portal Encouraging Federal Employees to TATTLE on Trump Admin

Awww, poor Chuck Schumer. He doesn't know what to do with himself now that he has no power to do well ... anything. He's gotten so used to getting his way (and clearly spending OUR tax dollars) that he can't quite figure out how to function in his role, so he's going the authoritarian route and looking for whistleblowers.

As we all know, they did this during Trump's first term. Oh sure, they weren't quite this blatant about searching for tattles then, but we imagine Chuckles thinks he has nothing to lose anyway.

Look at this:

Today, I’m calling on our brave public servants:



I’m launching a new portal for anyone who wants to expose corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety with the legal protections of being a whistleblower.https://t.co/pjm1tb4VDt — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 10, 2025

We never EVER want to hear another word from the Left about how Republicans are authoritarian because they are not the party setting up tattle networks. Remember when blue states had systems set up so neighbors could tattle on one another for not masking or businesses for not enforcing masking or social distancing?

Virginia under Northam was one of the worst.

So let me get this straight: You’re actively targeting the people who are targeting the public corruption and your sending out a dog whistle to those committing the corruption under the pretense of caring about the corruption that you’ve turned a blind eye to for decades. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 10, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Senator Chuck Schumer just launched a new online portal asking federal personnel to submit “whistleblower” complaints if they are facing any of the following…

- Retaliation

- Wasteful spending

- Fraud

- Criminal activity pic.twitter.com/7upvw0uH0W — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 10, 2025

Nothing makes a Democrat angrier than exposing his or her corruption and taking away their slush fund.

Clearly.

The temper tantrums we see across the board from our pals on the Left have been extraordinary, and not in a good way. Wow.

Meanwhile, you've been fighting AGAINST Trump's team outing government abuse and corruption. You're a clown who needs to RESIGN — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) February 10, 2025

I’d like to report the theft of my tax dollars by Chuck Schumer. https://t.co/y5tmCqZTLq — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) February 10, 2025

Us too, bro. Us too.

I’d like to report Congressional insider trading as an abuse of power. Thanks. https://t.co/LqcnJM7Bk3 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 10, 2025

That could work.

They have nothing so they are encouraging federal employees to come make things up. https://t.co/OcqC1FPub6 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 10, 2025

This is what Democrats do.

This is who they are.

And this is just another reason none of them should ever be in power again.

