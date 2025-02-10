Authoritarian DBAG Chuck Schumer Sets Up Portal Encouraging Federal Employees to TATTLE on...
Sea Change: President Trump Proclaims February 9th as ‘Gulf of America Day’

Andy Ngo Introduces X to 1 Former USAID Employee Who Just so Happens to be a Woke, Unhinged, Far-Left Nut

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:31 AM on February 10, 2025
Twitchy

If X wanted proof that Elon Musk and DOGE have been doing the right thing with USAID, they need only look at this post from Andy Ngô introducing just ONE of the employees who was cut during the audit.

Not only was she a far-left lunatic, but she was having a mighty fun time traveling on the taxpayer's dime.

Take a look at this:

Pronouns, of course.

We know you're all shocked.

His post continues:

... from luxurious trips overseas with her job position. She most recently worked at DAI, a USAID-funded consulting company.

Luxurious trips overseas with her position. While Americans suffered from Hurricane Helene's devastation?

Huh, you don't say.

And let's not pretend she was the only unhinged woke loony living it up on our dollar.

Well, she was living it on our dollar. Thank God for Trump. That's all we're saying.

Oh, by the way, it does get worse:

Praised the assassination of the United Healthcare CEO.

Shocker.

Again, she works for THE PEOPLE.

WOMP WOMP.

Of course. 

Ummm ... yikes.

She deleted her account, so technically, it's down, BUT as we've said time and time before, posts/tweets never really get 'deleted' because someone, somewhere, has likely grabbed a screenshot.

And again, this is just ONE USAID employee, and we imagine few, if any of them would have disagreed politically with Gibson.

Tags: ELON MUSK EMPLOYEES TRUMP USAID

