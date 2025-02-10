Andy Ngo Introduces X to 1 Former USAID Employee Who Just so Happens to be a Woke, Unhinged, Far-Left Nut

If X wanted proof that Elon Musk and DOGE have been doing the right thing with USAID, they need only look at this post from Andy Ngô introducing just ONE of the employees who was cut during the audit.

Not only was she a far-left lunatic, but she was having a mighty fun time traveling on the taxpayer's dime.

Take a look at this:

A former USAID-funded employee whose job was cut when @DOGE audited government waste is revealed to be a far-left activist.



Erica Gibson ("she/her") took to X to lament how she now feels "psychologically unwell" and has no future job prospects. Gibson previously posted photos… pic.twitter.com/SvRKbpyVO1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 10, 2025

Pronouns, of course.

We know you're all shocked.

His post continues:

... from luxurious trips overseas with her job position. She most recently worked at DAI, a USAID-funded consulting company.

Luxurious trips overseas with her position. While Americans suffered from Hurricane Helene's devastation?

Huh, you don't say.

And let's not pretend she was the only unhinged woke loony living it up on our dollar.

Well, she was living it on our dollar. Thank God for Trump. That's all we're saying.

Oh, by the way, it does get worse:

Erica Gibson, a former USAID-funded employee who recently lost her job at @DAIGlobal, is a far-left radical who appears to praise the health insurance assassin and is soliciting funds to buy a gun. She is spiraling apart and is furious at @DOGE and @elonmusk over the audit. pic.twitter.com/HHqsnSggbK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 10, 2025

Praised the assassination of the United Healthcare CEO.

Shocker.

Again, she works for THE PEOPLE.

Erica Gibson, a former USAID-funded employee and communist activist who ran a secret radical account, has deactivated the account following my reporting. pic.twitter.com/LWBls4J6eR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 10, 2025

WOMP WOMP.

Her experience is all USAID related pic.twitter.com/YBi4TseKuX — Chad Edwards (@EaglesTTT) February 10, 2025

Of course.

Oh, nice. We know the person behind these threats then. pic.twitter.com/OggoUT3yyC — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) February 10, 2025

Ummm ... yikes.

is her assassination “joke” still up or did she delete that already — Mike Solana (@micsolana) February 10, 2025

She deleted her account, so technically, it's down, BUT as we've said time and time before, posts/tweets never really get 'deleted' because someone, somewhere, has likely grabbed a screenshot.

And again, this is just ONE USAID employee, and we imagine few, if any of them would have disagreed politically with Gibson.

