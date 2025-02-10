'You're a MEME Now': Mike Lee's Response to Margaret Brennan CRYING About USAID Employee Is 100% BRUTAL

As Twitchy readers know, CBS Pro-Left Activist Margaret Brennan interviewed a USAID employee to make Americans feel sorry for them, focusing mainly on the 'atmosphere of fear' during the audit. When she didn't get the response she was looking for, she shared the extended interview cut again, trying to make us all feel bad.

Here's the extended cut of our interview with a USAID employee who describes an "atmosphere of fear" amid foreign aid freeze. ⁦@YouTube⁩ ⁦@FaceTheNation⁩ ⁦@CBSEveningNews⁩ https://t.co/w3Q5axejHY — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) February 9, 2025

And, of course, it didn't work the second time either. We're not entirely sure what Margaret was thinking but here we are.

All Margaret did was make things worse for USAID employees in general, as Mike Lee pointed out:

Sorry, Margaret



We really don’t care



You’re a meme now https://t.co/3Rvd1d6J5Z — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 9, 2025

She not only did the meme, but she IS the meme. It's sort of like when a journalist becomes the story, you never want to become a MEME. Those things will haunt you forever ...

You've gotta love it, unless you're Margaret.

Heh.

Lost two businesses after NY locked down and mandated killer shots. Wish CBS had interviewed me about the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty that created in my life and the lives of millions of Americans. — Brently𝕏 (@kopopoulous) February 10, 2025

Media, actually giving a damn about American citizens harmed by Democrats? Psh, as if.

😭 Poor Margaret — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) February 9, 2025

Poor, poor Margaret.

*snort*

