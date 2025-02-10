'You're a MEME Now': Mike Lee's Response to Margaret Brennan CRYING About USAID Employee Is 100% BRUTAL

'Living in a Different World'! CNN's Update About Trump Approval Will Drive Dems...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on February 10, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, CBS Pro-Left Activist Margaret Brennan interviewed a USAID employee to make Americans feel sorry for them, focusing mainly on the 'atmosphere of fear' during the audit. When she didn't get the response she was looking for, she shared the extended interview cut again, trying to make us all feel bad.

And, of course, it didn't work the second time either. We're not entirely sure what Margaret was thinking but here we are.

All Margaret did was make things worse for USAID employees in general, as Mike Lee pointed out:

She not only did the meme, but she IS the meme. It's sort of like when a journalist becomes the story, you never want to become a MEME. Those things will haunt you forever ... 

You've gotta love it, unless you're Margaret.

Heh.

Media, actually giving a damn about American citizens harmed by Democrats? Psh, as if.

Poor, poor Margaret.

*snort*

