Bill Ackman Takes NGOs APART for Doing the Dirty Work Government Isn't LEGALLY Allowed to Do and DAMN

We're not sure if Bill Ackman was asking this question because he legitimately didn't know OR if he was being coy and setting NGOs up for a serious dragging on X. Either way, we're glad he posted what he did.

Take a look:

Did everyone else understand that Non Governmental Organizations, ie, NGOs, receive most if not all of their funding from the government, or was I just being ignorant?



If NGOs receive most if not all of their funding from the government, what is the basis for calling them… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) February 10, 2025

His post continues:

... non-governmental? The answer according to Google is that an NGO is non-governmental because it operates without governmental control and oversight even though it receives government funding. Why is it beneficial for there to be non-profit organizations, that is NGOs, that receive all or substantially all of their funding from our government, but don’t have any government oversight or control? Non-profits are not known for having good governance. The combination of funding without oversight and control creates the opportunity for fraud, waste and abuse that we have seen in some of the USAID grants that have been made public in the last week or so. In the private markets, that is the real world, a majority shareholder would have control and oversight. Why do we allow our government to make majority investments without control and oversight? It makes no sense. It is time we scrutinize all NGOs and reconsider investing taxpayer money in private organizations without proper oversight and control consistent with what a majority investor would expect in a private corporation.

This this this.

How did you think the illegals were all marching hundreds of miles and arriving w/cell phones & clean clothes? How do you think they knew where to go to gather?



NGO’s do the work the government isn’t legally allowed to do. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 10, 2025

Bingo.

GFO: Government Funded Organizations would be far more accurate. — George (@BehizyTweets) February 10, 2025

Because it allows the government to do things the consitution bars it from doing. For instance, funding an NGO and not (wink wink) "controlling" it allows the government to censor the American people. See how that works now? The waste, fraud, and abuse is a feature, not a bug,… — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) February 10, 2025

Remember when Obama openly called the Constitution a barrier to everything he wanted to get done? Yup.

Oldest trick in the book. pic.twitter.com/8qJbcWbuNn — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) February 10, 2025

NGO is yet another way to launder money. 🧐 — Red Floridian (@aykmwt) February 10, 2025

Unfortunately, it looks more and more that way.

Editor's note: We had a typo with Bill Ackman's name in our headline. It has been corrected. Thanks! - sj

