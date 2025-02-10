Bill Ackman Takes NGOs APART for Doing the Dirty Work Government Isn't LEGALLY Allowed to Do and DAMN

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on February 10, 2025
Twitchy

We're not sure if Bill Ackman was asking this question because he legitimately didn't know OR if he was being coy and setting NGOs up for a serious dragging on X. Either way, we're glad he posted what he did.

Take a look:

His post continues:

... non-governmental?

The answer according to Google is that an NGO is non-governmental because it operates without governmental control and oversight even though it receives government funding. 

Why is it beneficial for there to be non-profit organizations, that is NGOs, that receive all or substantially all of their funding from our government, but don’t have any government oversight or control?

Non-profits are not known for having good governance. The combination of funding without oversight and control creates the opportunity for fraud, waste and abuse that we have seen in some of the USAID grants that have been made public in the last week or so.

In the private markets, that is the real world, a majority shareholder would have control and oversight. Why do we allow our government to make majority investments without control and oversight?  

It makes no sense. It is time we scrutinize all NGOs and reconsider investing taxpayer money in private organizations without proper oversight and control consistent with what a majority investor would expect in a private corporation.

This this this.

Bingo.

Remember when Obama openly called the Constitution a barrier to everything he wanted to get done? Yup.

Unfortunately, it looks more and more that way.

Editor's note: We had a typo with Bill Ackman's name in our headline. It has been corrected. Thanks! - sj

