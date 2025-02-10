Rapid Response 47 DISMANTLES Consumer Financial Protection Bureau AKA Elizabeth Warren's 'Brainchild'

Desperate Dems Tried to Change What DOGE Stands for and Elon Musk Torched...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

No wonder Elizabeth Warren has been after Elon Musk and DOGE so much. Hey, she's certainly not the only Democrat losing their mind over an agency being audited by DOGE, but considering this one is her brainchild?

Yeah, this won't be pretty for Fauxcahontas.

Here. We. Go.

Targets religious liberty and assists illegals seeking to skirt our laws.

You don't say?

Nothing creates eternal voters like creating generations of government dependence. 

Shocker.

HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Yup, this reads as Liz's brainchild.

Wait a tic. Haven't Democrats been shrieking like unhinged donkeys insisting they must protect our private information from Elon Musk?

These freakin' people.

And this is Elizabeth Warren's baby ... makes total sense.

