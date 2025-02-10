Rapid Response 47 DISMANTLES Consumer Financial Protection Bureau AKA Elizabeth Warren's 'Brainchild'

No wonder Elizabeth Warren has been after Elon Musk and DOGE so much. Hey, she's certainly not the only Democrat losing their mind over an agency being audited by DOGE, but considering this one is her brainchild?

Yeah, this won't be pretty for Fauxcahontas.

The “Consumer Financial Protection Bureau” (the brainchild of Elizabeth Warren) has long functioned as another woke, weaponized arm of the bureaucracy that leverages its power against certain industries and individuals disfavored by so-called “elites.”



🧵 FOR EXAMPLE: — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 10, 2025

Here. We. Go.

CFPB used its slush fund (collected from targeting financial institutions) to support radical advocacy groups.



One such group is the Soros-backed Mississippi Center for Justice, which targets religious liberty and assists illegals seeking to skirt our laws. pic.twitter.com/gGe76qtBts — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 10, 2025

Targets religious liberty and assists illegals seeking to skirt our laws.

You don't say?

Another is The Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia, whose board features senior left-wing officials and has lobbied hundreds of times for more welfare spending. pic.twitter.com/7150MMClmU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 10, 2025

Nothing creates eternal voters like creating generations of government dependence.

CFBP threatened banks for refusing to lend to illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/yTTwlf5JKe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 10, 2025

Shocker.

CFPB targeted a Chicago small business after it complained about the city’s rampant crime. pic.twitter.com/V9553az0gp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 10, 2025

HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Yup, this reads as Liz's brainchild.

CFPB was accused of mining American citizens’ personal financial information — with a 2017 inspector general’s report raising significant concerns about its data security. pic.twitter.com/aqbsay9ScV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 10, 2025

Wait a tic. Haven't Democrats been shrieking like unhinged donkeys insisting they must protect our private information from Elon Musk?

These freakin' people.

CFPB granted itself broad new powers in the waning hours of the lame duck Biden admin.



It gave itself the authority to regulate Americans’ checking accounts by dictating government price controls and unilaterally buried $50 billion in medical debt. pic.twitter.com/cpPBvuUPVF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 10, 2025

And this is Elizabeth Warren's baby ... makes total sense.

