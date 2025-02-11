DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation Helps MILLIONS

Awww, poor Chelsea Clinton. She is very upset because people still DARE to question her family's foundation after all these years. Forget that we've seen plenty of questionable connections between the Clinton Foundation, Haiti, and Chelsea's wedding ... it's all lies and conspiracies, and THEY've HELPED MILLIONS.

Advertisement

REEEE.

We're not entirely sure why she thought this was a good idea, but we're glad she's not overly bright and went through with it anyway.

She had to know this wouldn't go well, right?

Lies and conspiracies about my family and me are nothing new. Still, I am particularly troubled by the absurd claims that continue to pervade social media this week, fact checks be damned.



Facts: I’m proud of the Clinton Foundation work that has helped tens of millions of people… — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 10, 2025

Post continues:

... worldwide. Our impact speaks for itself. I don’t take a cent from the Foundation. Never have. In fact, my family personally contributes meaningfully to our work each year. Misinformation isn't just noise—it's a weapon. Efforts to undermine good work won't stop us, and we stand in solidarity with those who are committed to truth, public health, progress, and the endless potential of our future.

Tell us you've never really had a real job in your entire life without telling us, Chelsea.

Oh, and yeah, there's this too:

Ms. Clinton, am I correct in reading that out of your reported $57,597,174 in expenses, $8,176,112 went to conferences and meetings, plus an additional $1,996,121 on travel? pic.twitter.com/COu2a99SWM — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 10, 2025

Oopsies.

Maybe she meant to say she's been helped by spending MILLIONS?

See, the thing is, there are people who know how to read financials, and they're not coming to the same conclusion as you. Also, see Haiti: https://t.co/7Zf1SpjwEE — Pam D (@soirchick) February 10, 2025

Yeah, Haiti is a big one, Chels.

Praise for Chelsea from an oligarch. And mom is SO PROUD.

PS., Diane Reynolds was Chelsea’s pseudonym when emailing with Crooked Hillary. https://t.co/nhdDQSlLRL pic.twitter.com/F82DWe2l75 — FoiaFan🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) February 5, 2025

MEEP.

Oh, look. It’s a Clinton lying again. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 10, 2025

Well, it is a family tradition.

Remember when your mom was never President? pic.twitter.com/fIWeXAvEYr — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) February 10, 2025

Yeah, that WAS (and is) awesome.

==========================================================================

Related:

'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post About Trump's Swamp Because HOOBOY

Jasmine Crockett Takes Her Place as TRASHIEST, Dumbest Congress Member in Latest Anti-Trump Rant (Watch)

Rapid Response 47 DISMANTLES Consumer Financial Protection Bureau AKA Elizabeth Warren's 'Brainchild'



Time to Shut Down the RACIST Department of Education (I Said What I Said)

'HOLY CRAPOLA'! Federal Judge Gets Pretty INSURRECTION-Y in NEW Ruling Against Trump Admin (Thread)

==========================================================================