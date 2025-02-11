'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post...
Ben Rhodes Writes That 'This Isn’t the Trump America Elected'

DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation Helps MILLIONS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on February 11, 2025
Jim Bourg/Pool via AP

Awww, poor Chelsea Clinton. She is very upset because people still DARE to question her family's foundation after all these years. Forget that we've seen plenty of questionable connections between the Clinton Foundation, Haiti, and Chelsea's wedding ... it's all lies and conspiracies, and THEY've HELPED MILLIONS.

REEEE.

We're not entirely sure why she thought this was a good idea, but we're glad she's not overly bright and went through with it anyway.

She had to know this wouldn't go well, right?

Post continues:

... worldwide. Our impact speaks for itself. I don’t take a cent from the Foundation. Never have. In fact, my family personally contributes meaningfully to our work each year.

Misinformation isn't just noise—it's a weapon. Efforts to undermine good work won't stop us, and we stand in solidarity with those who are committed to truth, public health, progress, and the endless potential of our future.

Tell us you've never really had a real job in your entire life without telling us, Chelsea.

Oh, and yeah, there's this too:

Oopsies.

Maybe she meant to say she's been helped by spending MILLIONS?

Yeah, Haiti is a big one, Chels.

MEEP.

Well, it is a family tradition.

Yeah, that WAS (and is) awesome.

