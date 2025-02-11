'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post About Trump's Swamp Because HOOBOY

BREAKING: Trump is doing everything he promised he would do when campaigning, which tens of millions of Americans voted for.

Promises made.

Promises kept.

Crazy, we know.

BREAKING: Trump has fired the director of Office of Government Ethics. His administration clashed with OGE in his first term and the office under new director, David Huitema, has been heavily involved in resolving conflicts of interest with Trump's nominees. More details soon. — Eric Katz (@EricM_Katz) February 10, 2025

And people like Adam Schiff can't DEAL with it.

Not even a little bit.

C'mon, this was dumb even for ol' Schiff for Brains.

The swamp is back.



With a vengeance. https://t.co/ctKBv6ycBI — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 10, 2025

Dude.

Bro.

Hey STUPID.

You're the swamp.

Derp.

We know you’re the swamp, Schiffty, no need to brag about it! — Harry Bōlz (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

And Trump is finally draining it.

Good times.

Democrats are doing everything they can to prevent people from seeing the massive government corruption that's being exposed.



Including non-stop gaslighting — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 10, 2025

The swamp isn’t back until I say it’s back, and I’m sorry but we’re still draining. You’re going to need a good lawyer. pic.twitter.com/rjlnD42rOl — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) February 11, 2025

That he does.

You are the swamp, Shifty Schiff. pic.twitter.com/ynS9vZUn0b — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 11, 2025

All day, every day.

Seriously?



MAGA is the swamp? 😆 😂 🤣 😝



November 5th taught you nothing. — Dark Unvarnished Truth (@DarkUnvarnished) February 11, 2025

Democrats, in general, have learned NOTHING.

This has to be the most projection since a 1950s drive-in movie. — 🇺🇸 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐩𝐞𝐫 🇺🇸 (@woodhull_abe) February 11, 2025

And that's a LOT of projection.

You are the poster boy for the swamp, pencilneck. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) February 11, 2025

Yeah. Pencilneck.

