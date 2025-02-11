DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation H...
Ben Rhodes Writes That 'This Isn’t the Trump America Elected'

'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post About Trump's Swamp Because HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

BREAKING: Trump is doing everything he promised he would do when campaigning, which tens of millions of Americans voted for.

Promises made.

Promises kept.

Crazy, we know.

And people like Adam Schiff can't DEAL with it.

Not even a little bit.

C'mon, this was dumb even for ol' Schiff for Brains.

Dude.

Bro.

Hey STUPID.

You're the swamp.

Derp.

And Trump is finally draining it.

Good times.

That he does.

All day, every day.

Democrats, in general, have learned NOTHING.

And that's a LOT of projection.

Yeah. Pencilneck.

==========================================================================

==========================================================================

