Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz' and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Imagine being a member of the mainstream media and not only having to report on Big Balls but now Elon Musk's new alias on X, Harry Bōlz as well. Not only that, but they have to treat it like it's serious news and a real story.

As if it somehow actually matters in the grand scheme of things.

Meanwhile, the rest of us can sit back, point, and laugh at all of them.

This from Dana Bash is too damn funny because she is not at all amused (but we are, and you will be too).

Watch:

You can't make this up.



CNN's Dana Bash — in a very somber and serious tone — reports that @elonmusk has "adopted the alias...Harry Bōlz..."



🤣 pic.twitter.com/HIhiWEL24M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 11, 2025

A very somber and serious tone. Almost as if she's reporting some important story or update ...

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The wins just keep coming.

Best timeline ever. — Survive The Collapse (@survivecollapse) February 11, 2025

Nutty even.

*snort*

We couldn't help it!

In fairness, Big Balls was already taken. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) February 11, 2025

Fair point. We can't all be Big Balls, ya' know.

We keep waiting for Harry's cousin Schweaddy to show up.





YES, we are immature; we own it. But guys, can you blame us?!

This is the most Twitchy news cycle maybe ever and we are SO HERE FOR IT.

