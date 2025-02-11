Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just...
BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big...
Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampie...
VIP
Wait. So Ilhan Omar Really DID Marry Her Own Brother?!
About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a...
DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation H...
'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post...
Who Could've Seen That Coming? Chuck Schumer's Snitch Portal Inspires HILARIOUS Fake Whist...
'Bragg Is BACK!' Pete Hegseth Returns Name to North Carolina Army Base ......
'Nobody Voted for Elon and DOGE!' Yes, They Did and We Have...
Paper or Plastic? Trump Straw Executive Order Flips the Sip of the Federal...
War of Words: Rep. Kweisi Mfume’s Call for ‘Street Fight’ Continues Streak of...
Spare the Rod: Trump Signs Full, Unconditional Pardon for Former Illinois Governor Blagoje...
VIP
Harry Sisson Triggered by Trump Posing With First Responders at Super Bowl

Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz' and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Imagine being a member of the mainstream media and not only having to report on Big Balls but now Elon Musk's new alias on X, Harry Bōlz as well. Not only that, but they have to treat it like it's serious news and a real story.

Advertisement

As if it somehow actually matters in the grand scheme of things.

Meanwhile, the rest of us can sit back, point, and laugh at all of them.

This from Dana Bash is too damn funny because she is not at all amused (but we are, and you will be too).

Watch:

A very somber and serious tone. Almost as if she's reporting some important story or update ...

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The wins just keep coming.

Nutty even.

*snort*

We couldn't help it!

Fair point. We can't all be Big Balls, ya' know.

We keep waiting for Harry's cousin Schweaddy to show up.

The Thing I Most Like To Bring Out GIF

Recommended

Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
Advertisement


YES, we are immature; we own it. But guys, can you blame us?! 

This is the most Twitchy news cycle maybe ever and we are SO HERE FOR IT.

==========================================================================

Related:

Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just One BIG Problem

BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big Balls' ANNND We Got Nothing

Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampiest of the Swamp

Wait. So Ilhan Omar Really DID Marry Her Own Brother?!

About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a Reason, a BIG One (Thread)

==========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampiest of the Swamp
Sam J.
DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation Helps MILLIONS
Sam J.
BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big Balls' ANNND We Got Nothing
Sam J.
About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a Reason, a BIG One (Thread)
Sam J.
'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post About Trump's Swamp Because HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just One BIG Problem Sam J.
Advertisement