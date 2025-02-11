BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big Balls' ANNND We Got Nothing

The 'Big Balls' news cycle had to have been created for Twitchy because this is right up our alley.

What makes this even funnier is we wouldn't be having this conversation if the Left hadn't lost their ever-loving minds about Elon Musk's team 'auditing' agencies and tried to destroy young men doing the work. They've made 'Big Balls' famous.

The Leftist media made 'Big Balls' a household name ... and they're still not smart enough to figure out the joke is on them.

Case in point:

The 19-year-old nicknamed “Big Balls” who Elon Musk gave access to the Social Security payment system has now also been given a job as a Senior Advisor at the United States State Department.



He has access to sensitive information pertaining to America’s national security. pic.twitter.com/SiJPeTZ6mX — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 10, 2025

Only David Hogg could make a member of the leftist media babbling about big balls look not so stupid.

Surely he got there purely on merit. https://t.co/QaMip8Cgbw — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) February 11, 2025

Hogg should probably avoid complaining about the merits of anyone else, considering he himself did not get into Harvard based on merit.

Ben Shapiro with the takedown:

Dude you're literally the Vice Chair of the DNC because you were a student at a school where a horrifying school shooting took place, and then you rode your unsuccessful activism to Harvard with an SAT score lower than 95% of freshman admittees https://t.co/rBOpwOUqU4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 11, 2025

Never deleting this app or site.

Others chimed in as well:

You got here by building a ladder with the bones of dead children. https://t.co/S79Fc9jomf — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 11, 2025

Oof.

BuT mErIt.

Hey Siri, look up "clueless irony" for me, please. https://t.co/insvtTqOB9 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 11, 2025

Awww, Ed even said please.

I'll take "blithely unaware and ironic posts" for $500, Alex https://t.co/aCYfnsy5Fu — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 11, 2025

Daily Double even!

