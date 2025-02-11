Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampie...
VIP
Wait. So Ilhan Omar Really DID Marry Her Own Brother?!
About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a...
DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation H...
'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post...
Who Could've Seen That Coming? Chuck Schumer's Snitch Portal Inspires HILARIOUS Fake Whist...
'Bragg Is BACK!' Pete Hegseth Returns Name to North Carolina Army Base ......
'Nobody Voted for Elon and DOGE!' Yes, They Did and We Have...
Paper or Plastic? Trump Straw Executive Order Flips the Sip of the Federal...
War of Words: Rep. Kweisi Mfume’s Call for ‘Street Fight’ Continues Streak of...
Spare the Rod: Trump Signs Full, Unconditional Pardon for Former Illinois Governor Blagoje...
VIP
Harry Sisson Triggered by Trump Posing With First Responders at Super Bowl
The Sack of DC: ‘Journos’ and Dems in Panic as ‘Big Balls’ is...
Air Attack: New Book Claims Iran Targeted Trump with Drones and Missiles on...

BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big Balls' ANNND We Got Nothing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on February 11, 2025

The 'Big Balls' news cycle had to have been created for Twitchy because this is right up our alley. 

What makes this even funnier is we wouldn't be having this conversation if the Left hadn't lost their ever-loving minds about Elon Musk's team 'auditing' agencies and tried to destroy young men doing the work. They've made 'Big Balls' famous.

Advertisement

The Leftist media made 'Big Balls' a household name ... and they're still not smart enough to figure out the joke is on them.

Case in point:

Only David Hogg could make a member of the leftist media babbling about big balls look not so stupid.

Hogg should probably avoid complaining about the merits of anyone else, considering he himself did not get into Harvard based on merit.

Ben Shapiro with the takedown:

Never deleting this app or site.

Others chimed in as well:

Recommended

DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation Helps MILLIONS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oof.

BuT mErIt.

Awww, Ed even said please.

Daily Double even!

==========================================================================

Related:

Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampiest of the Swamp

Wait. So Ilhan Omar Really DID Marry Her Own Brother?!

About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a Reason, a BIG One (Thread)

DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation Helps MILLIONS

'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post About Trump's Swamp Because HOOBOY

==========================================================================

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation Helps MILLIONS
Sam J.
Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampiest of the Swamp
Sam J.
About that Judge John McConnell Guy PROTECTING the Deep State ... There's a Reason, a BIG One (Thread)
Sam J.
Who Could've Seen That Coming? Chuck Schumer's Snitch Portal Inspires HILARIOUS Fake Whistleblowers
Grateful Calvin
'Bro, How STUPID Are You?!' Adam Schiff MIGHT Want to Delete His Post About Trump's Swamp Because HOOBOY
Sam J.
Wait. So Ilhan Omar Really DID Marry Her Own Brother?!
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DataRepublican Drops DAMNING Receipt After Chelsea Clinton INSISTS Her Family Foundation Helps MILLIONS Sam J.
Advertisement