'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutional Crisis -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Ugh, if we have to listen to any more Democrats, Leftists, or members of the media preen and cry about a so-called Constitutional crisis after they spent FOUR FREAKING YEARS ignoring the puppet in the White House, we're not sure what we'll do.

Okay, we'll probably just write about it, but still.

These people are ri-damn-diculous at best. 

Luckily, we have Scott Jennings on CNN doing God's work. There is no way this editor could sit across from these lunatics day in and day out without blowing a gasket. And yet he keeps his cool, speaks his mind, and comes across as super entertaining as he makes them all cry. We suppose people on the Left aren't as entertained as we are. Heh.

Jennings and Governor Chris Sununu teamed up this time to take the Constitutional crisis argument apart.

Watch:

In other words, this ain't Trump's first rodeo, and our legal system has been weaponized against him many times before now. 

Ultimately, what they're doing is more lawfare.

And if anyone knows how to deal with and shut lawfare down, it's Donald J. Trump.

You'd think by now she'd have figured out this isn't smart with Jennings.

Hey, at least it makes for entertaining television, which is otherwise unheard of on CNN.

Something like that.

