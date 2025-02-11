'More LAWFARE Against Trump': Scott Jennings Shreds CNN Panel Crying About a Constitutional Crisis -Watch

Ugh, if we have to listen to any more Democrats, Leftists, or members of the media preen and cry about a so-called Constitutional crisis after they spent FOUR FREAKING YEARS ignoring the puppet in the White House, we're not sure what we'll do.

Advertisement

Okay, we'll probably just write about it, but still.

These people are ri-damn-diculous at best.

Luckily, we have Scott Jennings on CNN doing God's work. There is no way this editor could sit across from these lunatics day in and day out without blowing a gasket. And yet he keeps his cool, speaks his mind, and comes across as super entertaining as he makes them all cry. We suppose people on the Left aren't as entertained as we are. Heh.

Jennings and Governor Chris Sununu teamed up this time to take the Constitutional crisis argument apart.

Watch:

If there’s a “constitutional crisis” it’s caused by activist federal district judges with narrow jurisdictions usurping the powers of the presidency. @GovChrisSununu and I take on the left last night on @cnn. It’s just more lawfare against Trump. pic.twitter.com/yvZPXyXaGK — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 11, 2025

In other words, this ain't Trump's first rodeo, and our legal system has been weaponized against him many times before now.

Ultimately, what they're doing is more lawfare.

And if anyone knows how to deal with and shut lawfare down, it's Donald J. Trump.

It's funny how Abby tries so hard to "fact-check" her guests but is always wrong. — Swamp Fyxe 🦊 (@DC_SwampFyxe) February 11, 2025

You'd think by now she'd have figured out this isn't smart with Jennings.

Hey, at least it makes for entertaining television, which is otherwise unheard of on CNN.

You are a saint — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) February 11, 2025

Something like that.

==========================================================================

Related:

America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)

Her FACE! CNN's Dana Bash Forced to Report on Elon Musk's 'Harry Bōlz' and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Can't Make This UP! American Bar Assoc. Shares BLISTERING Anti-DOGE Letter, There's Just One BIG Problem

BuT mErIt! Ben Shapiro DROPS David Hogg for Being Jealous of Successful 'Big Balls' ANNND We Got Nothing

Deep Dive Into 8 Key, SUBSTANTIALLY Funded NGOs 'Protecting Democracy' Unmasks the Swampiest of the Swamp

==========================================================================