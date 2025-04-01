Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a TODDLER and YEAH No (Watch)

Poor Abby Phillip. She so badly wants to own Scott Jennings, and you know, it never quite works out that way for her.
Womp womp.
Watch his:
🚨CNN's Abby Phillip treats Scott Jennings like a TODDLER while he calmly explains his common-sense position:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 1, 2025
JENNINGS: "If you're a U.S. citizen, I put you in a different category."
PHILLIP: "On due process, that's not a distinction that the law makes, Scott!"
JENNINGS: "If… pic.twitter.com/J4bfTvc8MK
Post continues:
JENNINGS: "If you'd like to argue that Tren de Aragua should have the same rights that you get as an American citizen, go ahead! You're saying that a terrorist can walk across the border and become effectively a U.S. citizen!"
PHILLIP: "Scott?! Hello?! Hold on! Scott. Look at me."
JENNINGS: "These people are effectively terrorists. They walked across our borders illegally. They are violent, and I don't really want them here...! There is NO DOUBT that the Trump administration is rounding up, effectively, terrorists who came across here illegally, committed horrific acts and do not need to be in this country."
PHILLIP: "They are doing that, perhaps, but they're also doing a lot of other things, too."
Oh honey, no.
The enduring message of the Left to illegal aliens is - just get here and we’ll fight like hell to keep you here, no matter what you do while you are here. https://t.co/LNbIsJYNV1— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 1, 2025
Buh-buh-buh BINGO.
Democrats have become the party of illegals, not Americans.
They need to own it and stop pretending otherwise.
============================================================
============================================================
