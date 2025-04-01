Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a TODDLER and YEAH No (Watch)

Poor Abby Phillip. She so badly wants to own Scott Jennings, and you know, it never quite works out that way for her.

Womp womp.

Watch his:

🚨CNN's Abby Phillip treats Scott Jennings like a TODDLER while he calmly explains his common-sense position: JENNINGS: "If you're a U.S. citizen, I put you in a different category." PHILLIP: "On due process, that's not a distinction that the law makes, Scott!" JENNINGS: "If… pic.twitter.com/J4bfTvc8MK

Post continues:

JENNINGS: "If you'd like to argue that Tren de Aragua should have the same rights that you get as an American citizen, go ahead! You're saying that a terrorist can walk across the border and become effectively a U.S. citizen!"

PHILLIP: "Scott?! Hello?! Hold on! Scott. Look at me."

JENNINGS: "These people are effectively terrorists. They walked across our borders illegally. They are violent, and I don't really want them here...! There is NO DOUBT that the Trump administration is rounding up, effectively, terrorists who came across here illegally, committed horrific acts and do not need to be in this country."

PHILLIP: "They are doing that, perhaps, but they're also doing a lot of other things, too."