Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a TODDLER and YEAH No (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on April 01, 2025
Twitchy

Poor Abby Phillip. She so badly wants to own Scott Jennings, and you know, it never quite works out that way for her.

Womp womp.

Watch his:

Post continues:

JENNINGS: "If you'd like to argue that Tren de Aragua should have the same rights that you get as an American citizen, go ahead! You're saying that a terrorist can walk across the border and become effectively a U.S. citizen!"

PHILLIP: "Scott?! Hello?! Hold on! Scott. Look at me."

JENNINGS: "These people are effectively terrorists. They walked across our borders illegally. They are violent, and I don't really want them here...! There is NO DOUBT that the Trump administration is rounding up, effectively, terrorists who came across here illegally, committed horrific acts and do not need to be in this country."

PHILLIP: "They are doing that, perhaps, but they're also doing a lot of other things, too."

Oh honey, no.

Buh-buh-buh BINGO.

Democrats have become the party of illegals, not Americans.

They need to own it and stop pretending otherwise.

Tags: CNN ILLEGALS SCOTT JENNINGS

