Mixed Bag: Republicans Lose Wisconsin Supreme Court Race but Get Surprising Voter ID Win

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/Andy Manis

It was bad news for MAGA Tuesday as Democrat Susan Crawford defeated Republican Brad Schimel for the open Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. The win gives Democrats a majority on the court which they have already promised to use to eliminate two Republican House seats by redrawing districts. But, there is also good news. We’ll get to that in a moment.

Start here. (READ)

Democrats are celebrating but Republicans are pushing back on their predictions for the midterm elections.

Republicans kept two Florida seats in the House of Representatives Tuesday night in special elections.

Republicans are upset at Crawford’s victory but some point to the one positive to come out of Wisconsin.

Now the good news. Although voters opted for a leftist Democrat justice, they approved a state constitutional amendment that will make it harder for Democrats to cheat in upcoming elections.

Here’s more. (READ)

So bad news and good news for Republicans. The 'bad news' should serve as a wake up call to the GOP to start working on an effective ground game for the midterms.

Tags: DEMOCRAT ELECTION JUDGE SUPREME COURT VOTER ID VOTER ID LAWS

