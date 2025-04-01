Mixed Bag: Republicans Lose Wisconsin Supreme Court Race but Get Surprising Voter ID Win

It was bad news for MAGA Tuesday as Democrat Susan Crawford defeated Republican Brad Schimel for the open Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. The win gives Democrats a majority on the court which they have already promised to use to eliminate two Republican House seats by redrawing districts. But, there is also good news. We’ll get to that in a moment.

🚨 #BREAKING: Liberal Susan Crawford wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election, defeating conservative Brad Schimel - DDHQ pic.twitter.com/nUO5MVrRzr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 2, 2025

Democrats are celebrating but Republicans are pushing back on their predictions for the midterm elections.

Getting ready for a blue wave in 2026... — Butch Connors Jr. (@Butch_Connor_Jr) April 2, 2025

Lol! Based on an off-cycle supreme court race that affects 1% of the population??



If it makes you feel better in light of the TWO consequential GOP congressional victories in FL, then my all means celebrate!



But a bell-weathrr it is NOT! — ShortwaveRadio (@Braves012345) April 2, 2025

😂😂😂🤦‍♂️ you do realize that Republicans picked up two seats in Florida today? You do realize this right? — TnVol boy (@keithntn1028) April 2, 2025

Republicans kept two Florida seats in the House of Representatives Tuesday night in special elections.

Republicans are upset at Crawford’s victory but some point to the one positive to come out of Wisconsin.

That’s not good, she will be in office for a decade and as much as the ID law is great, they will redraw the districts causing republicans to lose seats either way. — Charlie (@NotSureOfNameYT) April 2, 2025

No at least not yet. 2026 will be tougher because she will gerrymander 2 districts in favor of Dems. However, the voter ID requirement passing is huge! — Michael Dail (@MikeDailAWS) April 2, 2025

Now the good news. Although voters opted for a leftist Democrat justice, they approved a state constitutional amendment that will make it harder for Democrats to cheat in upcoming elections.

BREAKING: Wisconsin Question 1, which adds a Voter ID requirement to the state’s Constitution has passed. pic.twitter.com/h6AiDR12VK — America (@america) April 2, 2025

Common sense is winning in America.



You love to see it. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 2, 2025

Sweet victory for election integrity as Wisconsin locks in Voter ID! — Troop (@troopmeta) April 2, 2025

At least we got some good news out of Wisconsin! — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) April 2, 2025

So bad news and good news for Republicans. The 'bad news' should serve as a wake up call to the GOP to start working on an effective ground game for the midterms.