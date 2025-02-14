Buck Sexton Shares WaPo Front Page Loaded With 'Trump's Greatest Hits' Headlines
AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cares more about illegals in our country than her own constituents.

Sorry, not sorry.

Heck, she's willing to break the law to make sure criminals, many of them violent, can somehow skirt the law and stay in our country. 

C'mon, Tom, she SHOULD be in trouble now.

And she knows it.

That's probably why she made an ass of herself on X talking smack about the Constitution. Honestly, we're shocked lightning didn't strike the X timeline where she posted this because Sandy ... posting about the Constitution. Yikes.

What is she, 12? And gosh, we're not sure where you can find, 'elected official shall instruct violent criminals who came into our country illegally on how to skirt the law' in the Constitution. Maybe she can point it out to us.

Sam J.
When someone is this stupid, it's almost challenging to come up with jokes at their expense because the stupidity itself is already a joke.

Oof.

And effing around and mocking Tom Homan is likely the fastest way to find out.

Just sayin'.

Lock her UP.

