AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cares more about illegals in our country than her own constituents.

Sorry, not sorry.

Heck, she's willing to break the law to make sure criminals, many of them violent, can somehow skirt the law and stay in our country.

Ingraham: You got AOC putting out a webinar to help illegals avoid apprehension



Homan: I sent a letter to the Deputy AG today… Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts. If so, what are we going to do about it? Maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now pic.twitter.com/3gnp90Imsd — Acyn (@Acyn) February 14, 2025

C'mon, Tom, she SHOULD be in trouble now.

And she knows it.

That's probably why she made an ass of herself on X talking smack about the Constitution. Honestly, we're shocked lightning didn't strike the X timeline where she posted this because Sandy ... posting about the Constitution. Yikes.

"MaYbe shE's goiNg to be in TroUble nOw"



Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start https://t.co/vQ69UDyQnT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2025

What is she, 12? And gosh, we're not sure where you can find, 'elected official shall instruct violent criminals who came into our country illegally on how to skirt the law' in the Constitution. Maybe she can point it out to us.

Does the Constitution apply to people who are here illegally? — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) February 14, 2025

Yeah, and the Constitution has a clear definition of treason, WHICH YOU ARE GUILTY OF for aiding border invaders to escape authorities. — George (@BehizyTweets) February 14, 2025

When someone is this stupid, it's almost challenging to come up with jokes at their expense because the stupidity itself is already a joke.

Oops, this post didn’t age well! The U.S Constitution doesn’t really go into detail on aiding and abetting criminals, but federal statutes do.

You would think a Congressman would know that simple fact!



You might want to slow down on the idiocies, making you look like a drunken… — John “TIG” Tiegen (@TigTiegen) February 14, 2025

Nobody is above the law, Missy. pic.twitter.com/VR4ho8DGnC — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 14, 2025

Oof.

Keep wagging your finger and flapping your gums. You’re not above the law. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) February 14, 2025

And effing around and mocking Tom Homan is likely the fastest way to find out.

Just sayin'.

You committed a Federal Crime, @AOC.



8 U.S.C. § 1324(a) (1) (C): Prohibits the concealment, harboring, or shielding from detection of aliens in the U.S. who are known or suspected to be here illegally. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) February 14, 2025

Lock her UP.

