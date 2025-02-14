DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women for Years

Nancy Mace has Tim McBride's number.

Or Sarah McBride.

Or whatever he wants to call himself.

Seems McBride has a longish history of trying to bully his way into women's bathrooms. It looks really awful when you write it out like that, yes? Well, this thread certainly does him no favors.

And it has receipts:

1./ Sarah McBride: America's Bathroom Bully.

The new trans identified Congressman claims it's Republicans like @NancyMace who are "obsessed with bathrooms" but in my latest article I trace McBride's long track record of invading women's spaces. And attacking free speech. pic.twitter.com/xmHUB0EE5f — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) February 14, 2025

Keep going.

2./ In 2016 McBride revealed his obsession with women's bathrooms by photographing himself in one. As Press Secretary of the corrupt, ex-gay group @HRC he argued the struggle over bathrooms had been a feature of every civil rights struggle (uhh?) and was "a political priority". pic.twitter.com/ns1nVEQJi9 — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) February 14, 2025

Men using women's bathrooms is a civil rights issue?

Dude. NO.

3./ So obsessed with bathrooms was McBride that after HRC failed to stop a 'Bathroom Bill' in North Carolina protecting women's spaces, @HRC mounted a revenge campaign to ensure its Governor was not re-elected. "If you come for us we're going to come for you", warned McBride. pic.twitter.com/iSHqBnLiuI — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) February 14, 2025

Again, all over a bathroom.

4./ Invading women's restrooms was such a complusion for McBride in a 2018 Google seminar he admitted HRC killed a non-discrimination bill in Philadelphia that protected gay and trans people from employment discrimination just because it had an exemption for women's restrooms.🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/efSAN9bm27 — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) February 14, 2025

But you know, this is totally normal behavior for a man, so says the Democrats.

5./ McBride also admitted HRC tried to silence any scientists or researchers who opposed his extreme trans agenda. For example, after @profjmb wrote a book about autogynephilia (a sexual fetish McBride seems to suffer from) HRC went behind his back to try to get him fired. pic.twitter.com/K80mRDBzfk — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) February 14, 2025

What a sweetheart, right?

6./ McBride and his family's intimate links with the deeply corrupt Biden circle in Delaware ensured he grabbed a top job at @HRC. He started there in June 2016. A month later he became the first trans person to speak at a mainstream party Convention.

Da nah!! pic.twitter.com/QdTUYOH6SF — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) February 14, 2025

Shocking.

8./ It proved so controversial it was withdrawn. But when McBride became a Senator in the Delaware Assembly his status as a close friend of the Bidens meant he was given a key role in shaping new laws for Delaware. One of them aimed to police social media "misinformation". pic.twitter.com/kv8JAHOAWy — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) February 14, 2025

All. Over. Using. Women's. Bathrooms.

