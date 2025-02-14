'NOT Acceptable'! JD Vance's Reality Checks for Europe TRIGGERED Germany's Defense Ministe...
DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women for Years

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Nancy Mace has Tim McBride's number.

Or Sarah McBride.

Or whatever he wants to call himself.

Seems McBride has a longish history of trying to bully his way into women's bathrooms. It looks really awful when you write it out like that, yes? Well, this thread certainly does him no favors.

And it has receipts:

Keep going.

Men using women's bathrooms is a civil rights issue?

Dude. NO.

Again, all over a bathroom.

But you know, this is totally normal behavior for a man, so says the Democrats.

What a sweetheart, right?

Shocking.

All. Over. Using. Women's. Bathrooms.

