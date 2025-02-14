DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women...
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Axios' Spin About Biden vs. Trump Border Arrests
VIP
Trump's New 'Office Art' Drops and Like Most Americans, I LOVE It
MEEP! James Woods Just Has TWO Words for Brian Stelter for Defending the...
Buck Sexton Shares WaPo Front Page Loaded With 'Trump's Greatest Hits' Headlines
AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY...
Dems Posting a List DAILY of What They Got Done That Day Going...
VIP
Senate Judiciary Dems Refuse to Read the Room, Slam Trump for Deporting 'Our...
OH HELL YEAH! JD Vance Pulls ZERO Punches ROASTING ALL of Europe at...
What a TOOL: Ron Wyden SNIVELS About Elon Musk's 'HeNcHmEn' Being Allowed Into...
Glenn Youngkin Puts The Washington Post on BLAST for False Article About Virginia...
Jon Stewart and Jen Psaki Try Political Autopsy of Dem Party Without Examining...
Farewell to Noodle Arms? A Proposed Study Seeks to Establish Low T Connection...
Prosecution Promise: Border Czar Tom Homan Says Pam Bondi is Poised for Sanctuary...

NEVER Go Full MADDOW! Elon Musk Calls Rachel Maddow OUT for LYING About Trump/Gov Tesla Contract (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on February 14, 2025
Twitchy

Rachel Maddow broke a big story on her lame show about President Trump giving Elon Musk a $400 million contract to buy armored Teslas. There's just one problem ... it wasn't Trump who gave him the contract.

Advertisement

It was Biden.

Watch this:

Except there was no 'oops' here.

She knows it was a lie; she just doesn't care because she hopes the nine people who still watch her stupid show will take time from drinking their boxed wine and shake their little fists at evil Trump, Elon Musk, and the huge conflict of interest going on with DOGE.

Warped, right?

Musk himself called her out:

We all know why, Elon. Not only is she trying to feed her mouth-breathing fans some anti-Trump and anti-Musk red meat, BUT she's trying desperately to undermine DOGE's efforts to find and remove corruption from our federal government. If she can somehow con people into thinking Musk is doing Trump's bidding for the MONEY, they will stop paying attention to what DOGE is finding, and the Democrats can go back to hiding their slush funds and pretending Trump is the end of democracy.

Recommended

AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID
Sam J.
Advertisement

*cough cough*

She would remind the judge her show is for entertainment purposes only.

Because MSNBC is gonna MSNBC.

==========================================================================

Related:

Trump's New 'Office Art' Drops and Like Most Americans, I LOVE It

MEEP! James Woods Just Has TWO Words for Brian Stelter for Defending the Associated Press and DAMN SON

AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID

Dems Posting a List DAILY of What They Got Done That Day Going VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

OH HELL YEAH! JD Vance Pulls ZERO Punches ROASTING ALL of Europe at Munich Security Conference (Watch)

==========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID
Sam J.
MEEP! James Woods Just Has TWO Words for Brian Stelter for Defending the Associated Press and DAMN SON
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Axios' Spin About Biden vs. Trump Border Arrests
Doug P.
OH HELL YEAH! JD Vance Pulls ZERO Punches ROASTING ALL of Europe at Munich Security Conference (Watch)
Sam J.
Dems Posting a List DAILY of What They Got Done That Day Going VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
Buck Sexton Shares WaPo Front Page Loaded With 'Trump's Greatest Hits' Headlines
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID Sam J.
Advertisement