NEVER Go Full MADDOW! Elon Musk Calls Rachel Maddow OUT for LYING About Trump/Gov Tesla Contract (Watch)

Rachel Maddow broke a big story on her lame show about President Trump giving Elon Musk a $400 million contract to buy armored Teslas. There's just one problem ... it wasn't Trump who gave him the contract.

Advertisement

It was Biden.

Watch this:

Rachel Maddow spews FAKE NEWS and whines about "corruption" saying President Trump gave Elon Musk a $400 million contract to buy armored Teslas.



But oops!!



It was actually Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/LPSoRW2V3N — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2025

Except there was no 'oops' here.

She knows it was a lie; she just doesn't care because she hopes the nine people who still watch her stupid show will take time from drinking their boxed wine and shake their little fists at evil Trump, Elon Musk, and the huge conflict of interest going on with DOGE.

Warped, right?

Musk himself called her out:

We all know why, Elon. Not only is she trying to feed her mouth-breathing fans some anti-Trump and anti-Musk red meat, BUT she's trying desperately to undermine DOGE's efforts to find and remove corruption from our federal government. If she can somehow con people into thinking Musk is doing Trump's bidding for the MONEY, they will stop paying attention to what DOGE is finding, and the Democrats can go back to hiding their slush funds and pretending Trump is the end of democracy.

Hey @elonmusk - if she lied with malice it sounds like defamation to me… I wouldn’t feel too bad seeing that cow get sued. — Tom Renz (@RenzTom) February 13, 2025

*cough cough*

She would remind the judge her show is for entertainment purposes only.

I watched her show for the first time tonight.. I knew she was fake news, but I was absolutely shocked at the lies that she told.. how does she have a show? It’s unbelievable — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) February 13, 2025

Because MSNBC is gonna MSNBC.

==========================================================================

Related:

Trump's New 'Office Art' Drops and Like Most Americans, I LOVE It

MEEP! James Woods Just Has TWO Words for Brian Stelter for Defending the Associated Press and DAMN SON

AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID

Dems Posting a List DAILY of What They Got Done That Day Going VIRAL for All the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons

OH HELL YEAH! JD Vance Pulls ZERO Punches ROASTING ALL of Europe at Munich Security Conference (Watch)

==========================================================================