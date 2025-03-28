Biden’s ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ Imports Afghan Stabber, Grants Asylum to Houston’s Newest Murderer

Second verse, same as the first. Yet another murderer confirmed to be in the country via one of Biden's programs. This time, it was the 'Operation Allies Welcome' in 2021. Biden just threw the doors wide open to criminals.

Suspect arrested after a US Army interpreter was stabbed 20 times in his office in Texas.



The Suspect is an Afghan national who was brought into the US by the Biden admin in 2021 and was later granted asylum, per @BillMelugin_ pic.twitter.com/ivzgkL2iYc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2025

BREAKING: DHS sources confirm to @FoxNews that a Houston murder suspect accused of fatally stabbing another man 20+ times is an Afghan national who was brought into the US by the Biden admin via Operation Allies Welcome in Sept 2021 & later granted asylum.https://t.co/MDbOISxYA5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 28, 2025

His victim was stabbed over 20 times. What a monster.

According to local media, the victim was a fellow Afghan national who had worked with the US military as an interpreter and lost both his legs to a suicide bomber. He had apparently been helping the suspect, and the suspect wasn't happy with the progress of his refugee case. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 28, 2025

He stabbed a man with no legs 20 times.

Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal catastrophe continues… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 28, 2025

So sad, he has 5 surviving children under 10, 😪💔 — Patti Collins (@lmcplc20169) March 29, 2025

And this is exactly why Trump is fixing the insane policies of Biden...imagine if Kamala would have won? We would have had a massive influx of insane criminals flowing into America, welcomed by an ultra-left liberal administration.



People may dislike Trump as a person, but I am… — Steve McRae 😈A-Holy Pope of Agnosticism😇 (@SteveMcRae_) March 28, 2025

Thank God every day the country avoided Kamala as President. There may have been no coming back from four years of her.

We always have to clean up his crap! Joe Biden DID NOT CARE ABOUT US! IT WAS OBVIOUS! And yet, doesn’t even remember what he has done! — Carrie Ann Campbell (@CarrieAnnCampbe) March 28, 2025

Wow. These are the people that Biden and the Dems welcomed to our country and fighting as hard as they can to keep here.



It's just disgusting.



The more we learn about foreigners and illegals, the more we learn that they many of them have zero desire to abide by the law or abide… — Adrian Harris (@StoryMemeMovie) March 28, 2025

Biden has no idea what was going on. This was the work of whomever was actually pulling the strings the last four years.

Oh, we are all aware.

Prone to homicide over bad customer service interactions? Come on in! Your diversity is our strength! https://t.co/wMxb3a0R6I — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 28, 2025

Man, if that's how Allies treat us, I'd hate to see what enemies do. — SA Twit Read (@SATwitRead) March 28, 2025

No, thank you!

Take the " refugee" for a helicopter ride and make sure he doesn't come back — gunsrlove (@gunsrlove2) March 29, 2025

Save the taxpayers some money.