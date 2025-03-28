Tim Burchett Obliterates LOSER Soy Boy with Savage Hot Pocket Comeback
Biden’s ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ Imports Afghan Stabber, Grants Asylum to Houston’s Newest Murderer

justmindy
justmindy | 9:35 PM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Second verse, same as the first. Yet another murderer confirmed to be in the country via one of Biden's programs. This time, it was the 'Operation Allies Welcome' in 2021. Biden just threw the doors wide open to criminals. 

His victim was stabbed over 20 times. What a monster. 

He stabbed a man with no legs 20 times.

Thank God every day the country avoided Kamala as President. There may have been no coming back from four  years of her.

Biden has no idea what was going on. This was the work of whomever was actually pulling the strings the last four years. 

Oh, we are all aware.

No, thank you!

Save the taxpayers some money.

