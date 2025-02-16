'They CROSSED the Line': SAVAGE Post Explains Point-By-VICIOUS-POINT How Democrats Have EA...
Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on February 16, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

You know when Ted Cruz shares a thread and says wow, not once, not twice, but three times, that the thread in question is worth a read.

Remember when Trump promised he would drain the swamp? About that ...

And boy, HOWDY, was he right.

Take a look at this:

Grab a snack.

Gosh, what could have changed?

OOH OOH, WE KNOW!

Fair point. If we see an increase like this in April, that makes sense.

But the winter?

Eh.

The average total compensation for a federal employee is $106K.

WOW. Wow. Wow. 

As Cruz said.

One billion per day.

That's insane.

Anyone else sort of pissed off that 'public servants' have homes this expensive in the first place?

If they're not using the space, why the Hell are we paying for them? Makes no sense.

12% occupied.

Told you guys ... 

We're seeing the swamp drain in real-time, and DOGE is just getting started.

