Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT...
This Is Gonna Sting! Axios Focus Group Shows AZ Swing Voters Approve BIGLY...
'NOT Acceptable'! JD Vance's Reality Checks for Europe TRIGGERED Germany's Defense Ministe...
Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corrupti...
White House's Valentine's Day Card Featuring Trump and Tom Homan Is a LOCK...
DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women...
NEVER Go Full MADDOW! Elon Musk Calls Rachel Maddow OUT for LYING About...
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Axios' Spin About Biden vs. Trump Border Arrests
VIP
Trump's New 'Office Art' Drops and Like Most Americans, I LOVE It
MEEP! James Woods Just Has TWO Words for Brian Stelter for Defending the...
Buck Sexton Shares WaPo Front Page Loaded With 'Trump's Greatest Hits' Headlines
AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY...
Dems Posting a List DAILY of What They Got Done That Day Going...
VIP
Senate Judiciary Dems Refuse to Read the Room, Slam Trump for Deporting 'Our...

JD Vance's EPIC Munich Speech TRIGGERS Chris Murphy SO MUCH He LOSES IT in BIZARRE Anti-Trump/Elon Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:15 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As you all know, JD Vance gave perhaps one of the strongest, most pro-American speeches at the Munich Security Conference. Vance called the leaders of all of Europe out for basically surrendering their countries and turning their backs on their citizens.

Advertisement

Of course, he said it much better than we can, but you get the gist. He called them all out, and it was GLORIOUS.

So glorious, in fact, that it triggered TF out of Chris Murphy, who went into some sort of bizarre, paranoid tantrum on X, claiming Trump and Elon Musk are SMASHING free speech.

Hilarious, right?

Check this out.

IT'S THEIR EVIL PLAN. MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

What a dolt.

So, Chris's argument is freeing innocent people is smashing freedom of speech.

K.

Democrats haven't been this angry since we made them give up their slaves.

Recommended

Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corruption from DOGE
Sam J.
Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, this is just too damn funny.

But wait, there's more!

They are investigating stations owned by George Soros.

Fixed it for him.

Trump is freezing spending until they figure out what's going on.

Advertisement

Yes, Associated Propaganda was kicked out.

Welcome to how it feels to be in conservative media.

Democrats want their supporters to organize so they can continue to steal from them.

Classy, eh?

==========================================================================

Related:

Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corruption from DOGE

DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women for Years

NEVER Go Full MADDOW! Elon Musk Calls Rachel Maddow OUT for LYING About Trump/Gov Tesla Contract (Watch)

Trump's New 'Office Art' Drops and Like Most Americans, I LOVE It

MEEP! James Woods Just Has TWO Words for Brian Stelter for Defending the Associated Press and DAMN SON

==========================================================================

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY ELON MUSK TRUMP JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corruption from DOGE
Sam J.
This Is Gonna Sting! Axios Focus Group Shows AZ Swing Voters Approve BIGLY of Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Amy Curtis
'NOT Acceptable'! JD Vance's Reality Checks for Europe TRIGGERED Germany's Defense Minister
Doug P.
DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women for Years
Sam J.
NEVER Go Full MADDOW! Elon Musk Calls Rachel Maddow OUT for LYING About Trump/Gov Tesla Contract (Watch)
Sam J.
AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corruption from DOGE Sam J.
Advertisement