JD Vance's EPIC Munich Speech TRIGGERS Chris Murphy SO MUCH He LOSES IT in BIZARRE Anti-Trump/Elon Thread

As you all know, JD Vance gave perhaps one of the strongest, most pro-American speeches at the Munich Security Conference. Vance called the leaders of all of Europe out for basically surrendering their countries and turning their backs on their citizens.

Of course, he said it much better than we can, but you get the gist. He called them all out, and it was GLORIOUS.

So glorious, in fact, that it triggered TF out of Chris Murphy, who went into some sort of bizarre, paranoid tantrum on X, claiming Trump and Elon Musk are SMASHING free speech.

Hilarious, right?

Check this out.

What frightening bullshit.



Trump and Vance have done more to smash free speech in America than any other Administration in our lifetime.



It's their plan. They know it. So they lie to cover it up.



1/ Here's their plan in a short 🧵and what we do about it. https://t.co/NrX4beyfxP — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 14, 2025

IT'S THEIR EVIL PLAN. MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

What a dolt.

2/ First, they pardoned all the Jan 6th rioters. This was done to protect violence when it's used to target Trump critics (remember, the rioters were there to kill Pence and Democrats).



Every despot uses the threat of violence to silence its opposition. https://t.co/DrawC1jEwU — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 14, 2025

So, Chris's argument is freeing innocent people is smashing freedom of speech.

K.

3/ Then they fired the government inspector generals, put a gag order on federal employees and required them to make loyalty pledges.



All designed to throw darkness over Trump and Musk's illegal actions and purge independent thinking from government. https://t.co/FKEMbxe7JH — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 14, 2025

Democrats haven't been this angry since we made them give up their slaves.

4/ Next, their US Attorney started trolling Trump critics online, threatening one with arrest. He sent a letter to Musk saying he would investigate anyone Musk alleged was "interfering" with DOGE.



Law enforcement is now part of the plan to crush dissent.https://t.co/Rp8WQgUbxk — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 14, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, this is just too damn funny.

But wait, there's more!

5/ The FCC jumped in too. They announced an investigation into a radio station owned by a prominent Trump critic just because it reported on a local ICE raid. No other local station who reported on the raid was targeted. Classic harassment of opponents.https://t.co/3UixGYYjyK — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 14, 2025

They are investigating stations owned by George Soros.

Fixed it for him.

6/ Another part of the plan is the seizure of spending power. Trump will release spending for friends and withhold spending from opponents. A tried and true tactic of monarchs who control speech by using the treasury to reward allies and punish enemies. https://t.co/NgQf6vjgf7 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 14, 2025

Trump is freezing spending until they figure out what's going on.

7/ And then, just this week, the Associated Press was kicked out of the White House because they refused to use the term "Gulf of America". No press will be able to cover the White House unless their content and terms are approved by the regime.



Same as Stalin or Mussolini.… — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 14, 2025

Yes, Associated Propaganda was kicked out.

Welcome to how it feels to be in conservative media.

8/ Our response? They only win if their tactics convince us to stay silent. We have power in numbers and solidarity. If we respond by getting LOUDER, instead of going silent like they want, we send a clear message that they can't win.



Show up more. Organize more. Post more. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 14, 2025

Democrats want their supporters to organize so they can continue to steal from them.

Classy, eh?

