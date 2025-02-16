AP Uses History to Try Weaseling Out of Using 'Gulf of America' and Sharyl Attkisson Just Fact-NUKES Them

DINGUS Crying Over Trump 'DUMPING' Illegals in Countries They're Not Connected to Gets...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on February 16, 2025
Gif

Watching the AP spin and then spin some more trying to justify their refusal to call the Gulf of America just that has been extremely entertaining. Oh, they used to annoy us with this crap, but now that we see they're not doing themselves any favors, we can sit back, point, and laugh.

Now they're claiming they stick to historical names ... except we all know that's not true, right?

Sharyl Attkisson with the takedown:

Her post continues:

It's "The Washington Redskins" but AP didn't stick by that when the name was changed to "Commanders."

It's "illegal immigrant/alien" but AP says not to use those terms.

It's "a baby boy" or "a baby girl" but AP uses the inaccurate phrase: "sex assigned at birth."

It's "he" for a male, but AP says that can now be "she" or "they" if somebody so chooses.

It's "committed suicide" but AP weirdly says to avoid that phrase.

It's "homeless" but AP changed it to "people experiencing homelessness."

The fact is, many of us know that AP was hijacked by special interests years ago. They understood that when they can gain control of key sources of information, it impacts a wide range of the population; in this case, almost all of the media who continue to blindly and without thought follow AP style, ignorant to the notion that it's become a propaganda tool.

On my TV show, Full Measure, where I'm managing editor, we have no problem with those we interview using terms of propaganda and advocacy, but as for ourselves, when reporting the news, we strive to use language that is journalistic and accurate.

So we guess the AP only sticks with historical names if a Republican wants to change something (or, you know, change something back).

They just keep making Trump's point for him, over and over again.

==========================================================================

