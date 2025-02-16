Shots FIRED! What Tom Homan JUST Said About AOC and Illegals Will TOTALLY Set Her Off and LOL (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making a name for herself once again by being a complete and total ignoramus about illegal immigration. We can't help but notice how quiet she was while Biden was allowing tens of millions of illegals to enter our country ... almost as if she has her own agenda.

Who are we kidding? She wouldn't be able to put an actual agenda together even if one fell out of the sky, landed on her face, and started to wiggle.

This is just her trying to make a name for herself on the backs of Americans having to deal with these criminals, many of them violent and dangerous, in their communities. She cares so much about protecting the criminals that she's been telling them how to avoid getting deported. When this news crossed Tom Homan's radar he said she may be in trouble, and she mocked him.

Again, she's not very bright.

Homan himself said as much this morning:

Border Czar Tom Homan: "I've done this since 1984. I've forgot more about immigration law than @AOC will ever know." pic.twitter.com/mo4OiaFrFO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 16, 2025

Blows my mind that Tom Homan, indeed, had to explain to AOC that entering the country illegally was a crime. One of the greatest clips. — Aaron Johnson (@johnson_aaronr) February 16, 2025

The woman couldn't figure out how to use a garbage disposal.

C'mon.

And another:

Tom Homan “I have forgotten more about immigration law than @AOC knows” pic.twitter.com/Vrew1PR8mU — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) February 16, 2025

We imagine she will be screeching on her timeline at some point today about his comments.

She's so easy ... to trigger.

Tom homan is a national treasure — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) February 16, 2025

Indeed, he is.

Fair but that’s a low bar lol — The Questionable Gardner (@Keech74L) February 16, 2025

Heh.

Fair point.

