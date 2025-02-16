DINGUS Crying Over Trump 'DUMPING' Illegals in Countries They're Not Connected to Gets...
Shots FIRED! What Tom Homan JUST Said About AOC and Illegals Will TOTALLY Set Her Off and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making a name for herself once again by being a complete and total ignoramus about illegal immigration. We can't help but notice how quiet she was while Biden was allowing tens of millions of illegals to enter our country ... almost as if she has her own agenda.

Who are we kidding? She wouldn't be able to put an actual agenda together even if one fell out of the sky, landed on her face, and started to wiggle.

This is just her trying to make a name for herself on the backs of Americans having to deal with these criminals, many of them violent and dangerous, in their communities. She cares so much about protecting the criminals that she's been telling them how to avoid getting deported. When this news crossed Tom Homan's radar he said she may be in trouble, and she mocked him.

Again, she's not very bright.

Homan himself said as much this morning:

The woman couldn't figure out how to use a garbage disposal.

C'mon.

And another:

We imagine she will be screeching on her timeline at some point today about his comments.

She's so easy ... to trigger.

Indeed, he is.

Heh.

Fair point.

