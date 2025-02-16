Canadian Crowd Boos the National Anthem and Team USA Comes Out Swinging at...
Straight in Our Veins! Hakeem Jeffries SPEECHLESS as Jon Karl Shares Trump's MASSIVE...
DINGUS Crying Over Trump 'DUMPING' Illegals in Countries They're Not Connected to Gets...
Shots FIRED! What Tom Homan JUST Said About AOC and Illegals Will TOTALLY...
VIP
Mark Warner Sucks (That's It, That's the Headline)
AP Uses History to Try Weaseling Out of Using 'Gulf of America' and...
'They CROSSED the Line': SAVAGE Post Explains Point-By-VICIOUS-POINT How Democrats Have EA...
Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Posted and Then Deleted Link to Suspected Murderer’s Defense Fund...
Nothing to Crow About: Munich-Crashing Colorado Democrat Fancies Himself as the ‘Voice of...
Heir Power: The Reason JD Vance Is Unique Among Recent Vice Presidents
Dem Strategist Says Trump Sounds Like a 90s Democrat Who Stole His Party’s...
Rantin’ Raskin: Democrat Breathlessly Claims Musk and DOGE Are Cover for Trump Fraud...
Hogg at the Trough: Dem’s Vice Chair Reportedly Using New Position to Gorge...

Thar She BLOWS! Amy Klobuchar Completely LOSES It Melting Down in Tirade of Lies About Trump Cuts (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on February 16, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Democrats still think they can lie to Americans about what Trump and DOGE are doing even if their favorability numbers keep dropping. Seems most Americans are smarter than Democrats give them credit for.

Advertisement

Which is why they lost and will keep losing.

For example, Amy Klobuchar went on with Dana Bash this morning and claimed Trump is funding TRILLIONS in tax cuts for the rich by cutting Head Start and cancer research. Now, we know this is bulls**t, and anyone with half a brain knows this is bulls**t, but of course, Dana Bash just sits there and nods like the dolt she is.

Watch:

And they wonder why they're all going out of business. 

Pushing a narrative for a party that is quickly fading away is not a great way to stay in business, CNN. Especially when so many people are out there sharing the actual news and fact-checking the fake news.

Like the garbage, Klobuchar is spreading.

Recommended

Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp
Sam J.
Advertisement

They are literally putting themselves out of business for the Democrats.

Hope it's worth it.

==========================================================================

Related:

DINGUS Crying Over Trump 'DUMPING' Illegals in Countries They're Not Connected to Gets a RUDE Awakening

Shots FIRED! What Tom Homan JUST Said About AOC and Illegals Will TOTALLY Set Her Off and LOL (Watch)

Mark Warner Sucks (That's It, That's the Headline)

Sharyl Attkisson DROPS AP for Claiming It 'Sticks to Historical Names' with All THEIR History and BOOM

'They CROSSED the Line': SAVAGE Post Explains Point-By-VICIOUS-POINT How Democrats Have EARNED Trump 2.0

Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp

=========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp
Sam J.
Canadian Crowd Boos the National Anthem and Team USA Comes Out Swinging at the Four Nations Face Off
Eric V.
Straight in Our Veins! Hakeem Jeffries SPEECHLESS as Jon Karl Shares Trump's MASSIVE Favorability Numbers
Sam J.
DINGUS Crying Over Trump 'DUMPING' Illegals in Countries They're Not Connected to Gets a RUDE Awakening
Sam J.
Shots FIRED! What Tom Homan JUST Said About AOC and Illegals Will TOTALLY Set Her Off and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
AP Uses History to Try Weaseling Out of Using 'Gulf of America' and Sharyl Attkisson Just Fact-NUKES Them
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wow. Wow. WOW: Ted Cruz Shares 'Absolutely INSANE' Thread That PROVES DOGE Is ALREADY Draining the Swamp Sam J.
Advertisement