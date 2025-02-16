Thar She BLOWS! Amy Klobuchar Completely LOSES It Melting Down in Tirade of Lies About Trump Cuts (Watch)

Democrats still think they can lie to Americans about what Trump and DOGE are doing even if their favorability numbers keep dropping. Seems most Americans are smarter than Democrats give them credit for.

Which is why they lost and will keep losing.

For example, Amy Klobuchar went on with Dana Bash this morning and claimed Trump is funding TRILLIONS in tax cuts for the rich by cutting Head Start and cancer research. Now, we know this is bulls**t, and anyone with half a brain knows this is bulls**t, but of course, Dana Bash just sits there and nods like the dolt she is.

Watch:

Amy Klobuchar spreads blatant lies on CNN—claims Trump is "stopping Head Start" and cutting cancer research.



Both are completely false, but of course, Fake News CNN didn’t push back. pic.twitter.com/MsDZ1TSDLd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 16, 2025

And they wonder why they're all going out of business.

Pushing a narrative for a party that is quickly fading away is not a great way to stay in business, CNN. Especially when so many people are out there sharing the actual news and fact-checking the fake news.

Like the garbage, Klobuchar is spreading.

I can see CNN’s complete demise coming soon. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 16, 2025

Democrats never stop lying.

CNN only says "Keeping them honest" after a Republican speaks, never when a Democrat does. — 2VNews (@2VNews) February 16, 2025

CNN, as usual, refuses to fact-check because they’re too busy pushing their anti-Trump agenda. The American people see through these lies—MAGA stands for opportunity, advancement, and a brighter future for all! — Sean ®️ (@tint1281481) February 16, 2025

They are literally putting themselves out of business for the Democrats.

Hope it's worth it.

