This Must END! JD Vance Doubles DOWN and BLASTS 60 Minutes for Supporting Censorship LUNACY in Europe

As Twitchy readers know, 60 Minutes was more than happy to give a platform to those in Europe (specifically, Germany) claiming people must be censored to promote free speech. Insane for a supposed media outlet to sit and listen to this crap without as much as a single pushback.
But this is CBS News, the same people who were more than happy to edit Kamala Harris's 60 Minutes interview to make her appear far smarter than she is.
You'd think they'd have figured out they're going down the wrong path by now, but ... no.
Watch:
CBS: "Is posting an insult a crime?"— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 17, 2025
German prosectors: "Yes"
CBS: "Is it a crime to repost a lie?"
German prosecutors: "Yes" pic.twitter.com/UABb2ch90v
JD Vance was more than happy to call this BS out AGAIN.
Insulting someone is not a crime, and criminalizing speech is going to put real strain on European-US relationships.— JD Vance (@JDVance) February 17, 2025
This is Orwellian, and everyone in Europe and the US must reject this lunacy. https://t.co/WZSifyDWMr
Buh-buh-BINGO.
The Reichstag Decree ended German rights of speech, protest & assembly and led to the single party Nazi state.— Political Sock (@politicalsock) February 17, 2025
Have Germans forgotten their own history - or just remembered it?
Maybe both.
Jd Vance- Europe doesn’t have free speech anymore.— Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) February 17, 2025
Europe- You can’t say that here.
They are literally proving his point for him.
It’s as if the left are doubling down on a dystopian future.— Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) February 17, 2025
If insulting people were a crime, then these EU ding-dongs should be charged since they're insulting everyone's intelligence regarding free speech.— J.R. Winger (@jrwinger) February 17, 2025
Boomity.
Oh Germany never change… 🥴— Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) February 17, 2025
It’s good we finally have a government willing to stand for American values.— Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) February 17, 2025
Amen.
