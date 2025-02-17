This Must END! JD Vance Doubles DOWN and BLASTS 60 Minutes for Supporting Censorship LUNACY in Europe

Al Sharpton Asks Maybe the DUMBEST Question Ever About Our Founders and Ted...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As Twitchy readers know, 60 Minutes was more than happy to give a platform to those in Europe (specifically, Germany) claiming people must be censored to promote free speech. Insane for a supposed media outlet to sit and listen to this crap without as much as a single pushback.

But this is CBS News, the same people who were more than happy to edit Kamala Harris's 60 Minutes interview to make her appear far smarter than she is.

You'd think they'd have figured out they're going down the wrong path by now, but ... no.

Watch:

JD Vance was more than happy to call this BS out AGAIN.

Buh-buh-BINGO.

Maybe both.

They are literally proving his point for him.

Advertisement

==========================================================================

