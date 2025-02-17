This Must END! JD Vance Doubles DOWN and BLASTS 60 Minutes for Supporting Censorship LUNACY in Europe

As Twitchy readers know, 60 Minutes was more than happy to give a platform to those in Europe (specifically, Germany) claiming people must be censored to promote free speech. Insane for a supposed media outlet to sit and listen to this crap without as much as a single pushback.

But this is CBS News, the same people who were more than happy to edit Kamala Harris's 60 Minutes interview to make her appear far smarter than she is.

You'd think they'd have figured out they're going down the wrong path by now, but ... no.

Watch:

CBS: "Is posting an insult a crime?"

German prosectors: "Yes"

CBS: "Is it a crime to repost a lie?"

German prosecutors: "Yes" pic.twitter.com/UABb2ch90v — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 17, 2025

JD Vance was more than happy to call this BS out AGAIN.

Insulting someone is not a crime, and criminalizing speech is going to put real strain on European-US relationships.



This is Orwellian, and everyone in Europe and the US must reject this lunacy. https://t.co/WZSifyDWMr — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 17, 2025

Buh-buh-BINGO.

The Reichstag Decree ended German rights of speech, protest & assembly and led to the single party Nazi state.



Have Germans forgotten their own history - or just remembered it? — Political Sock (@politicalsock) February 17, 2025

Maybe both.

Jd Vance- Europe doesn’t have free speech anymore.



Europe- You can’t say that here. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) February 17, 2025

They are literally proving his point for him.

It’s as if the left are doubling down on a dystopian future. — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) February 17, 2025

If insulting people were a crime, then these EU ding-dongs should be charged since they're insulting everyone's intelligence regarding free speech. — J.R. Winger (@jrwinger) February 17, 2025

Boomity.

Oh Germany never change… 🥴 — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) February 17, 2025

It’s good we finally have a government willing to stand for American values. — Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) February 17, 2025

Amen.

