Musk and X Users Push Back on 60 Minutes Democrat Party USAID Sob...
Stage Plight: Kamala’s Boozy Broadway Debut Includes Catered Word Salads for Cast and...

Rick Wilson Claims Germany Has MORE Free Speech than U.S. While SHAMING JD Vance and YEAH, That Was DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on February 17, 2025

Nobody ever accused Rick Wilson of being the brightest crayon in the box and gosh, we almost feel sorry for the guy having to defend everything horrible on the planet just so he can keep pandering to people who hate Trump.

Almost.

You'd think there would eventually be a limit even for a master grifter like Wilson but ... no.

Imagine defending Germany and claiming they have more free speech than we do JUST to lecture and shame JD Vance.

We got nothing.

Watch:

HOW DARE RICK WILSON, OF ALL PEOPLE, LECTURE JD VANCE?

When was the last time Rick was right about anything?

If it's so much better over there he probably should.

But orange man BAD.

THERE it is.

And Rick thinks their speech is 'freer' than ours.

Give us a freaking break.

