Rick Wilson Claims Germany Has MORE Free Speech than U.S. While SHAMING JD Vance and YEAH, That Was DUMB

Nobody ever accused Rick Wilson of being the brightest crayon in the box and gosh, we almost feel sorry for the guy having to defend everything horrible on the planet just so he can keep pandering to people who hate Trump.

Almost.

You'd think there would eventually be a limit even for a master grifter like Wilson but ... no.

Imagine defending Germany and claiming they have more free speech than we do JUST to lecture and shame JD Vance.

We got nothing.

Watch:

Rick Wilson claims Germany has more free speech than us: "HOW DARE JD LECTURE GERMANY!?" pic.twitter.com/UnjXkBWDOO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 17, 2025

HOW DARE RICK WILSON, OF ALL PEOPLE, LECTURE JD VANCE?

Grifters got to grift



Never correct about a single thing



Perfect MSNBC guest 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UZurvFQzpX — WhiskeyTangoFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) February 17, 2025

When was the last time Rick was right about anything?

Maybe Rick Wilson should live in Germany. Problem solved. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) February 17, 2025

If it's so much better over there he probably should.

If I “free speech“ Rick means you’ll be arrested for posting or reposting a mean tweet then I guess he’s right. 😜 — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 17, 2025

Is this the same Germany that did this to a woman for speaking her mind pic.twitter.com/eCfdGMRqsp — Caballero (@HughAkston0) February 17, 2025

But orange man BAD.

Rick Wilson: Germany has more free speech than the U.S.



Germans: We will arrest you for memes pic.twitter.com/YlvjfEchmx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2025

THERE it is.

JD Vance: "Europe doesn’t have free speech anymore."



Europe: "You can’t say that here." — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) February 17, 2025

And Rick thinks their speech is 'freer' than ours.

Give us a freaking break.

