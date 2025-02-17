Learned NOTHING! Scott Jennings All But THANKS Tom Hanks for Ensuring Democrats NEVER Win Again and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, SNL's 50th Anniversary show was a big ol' stinky dog turd. Many of us tuned in to watch the oldies from way back when the show was still funny, and while there were a few compilations and shout-outs, the new skits were so bad and so painful that many turned it off. Especially after Tom Hanks awkward appearance on Black Jeopardy as a dumb, racist Trump supporter.

Advertisement

Not only was it awkward and unfunny, but the crowd itself seemed uncomfortable and went quiet. You could tell the performers knew it was bombing as well. Scott Jennings points out that Hanks is ensuring Democrats never win again.

So, thanks, Tom.

Add another chapter to the book “Why We May Never Lose Again.” Unbelievably offensive. They’ve learned nothing. https://t.co/7Geqszjafc — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 17, 2025

Bingo.

Even after a massive loss to Trump, they still don't get it. Maybe it's ego, or maybe they simply can't accept it because then they would have to accept that they've been wrong all along. But if they don't figure it out soon, as Jennings said, they will never win again. Americans are tired of it.

There was a poll the week before this “skit” that had Trumps approval at +60%.



So @nbc decides to bump those numbers up to 70%. — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) February 17, 2025

Tom Hanks is yet another celebrity who kept the lie going....

"Joe Biden is just fine. There is nothing wrong with him"

🤬



Screw him — Sweet as Pie (@Valerie52659143) February 17, 2025

They can’t help themselves. They hate the average American. — John Odermatt (@JohnOdermatt) February 17, 2025

Hollywood looks down on the very people who made them wealthy and famous.

@tomhanks giving more than half the country the middle finger. Back at you 🖕🏻🖕🏻 Tom, and we can’t wait to see your name on the List. — Yanisay (@yanisaaay) February 17, 2025

*cough cough*

==========================================================================

Related:

THIS! Black Woman Lights Jasmine Crockett UP for Attacking Elon Musk and Trying to HIDE Gov Fraud (Watch)

This Must END! JD Vance Doubles DOWN and BLASTS 60 Minutes for Supporting Censorship LUNACY in Europe

Al Sharpton Asks Maybe the DUMBEST Question Ever About Our Founders and Ted Cruz's Answer is PERFECTION

Straight in Our Veins! Hakeem Jeffries SPEECHLESS as Jon Karl Shares Trump's MASSIVE Favorability Numbers

Thar She BLOWS! Amy Klobuchar Completely LOSES It Melting Down in Tirade of Lies About Trump Cuts (Watch)



=========================================================================