Learned NOTHING! Scott Jennings All But THANKS Tom Hanks for Ensuring Democrats NEVER Win Again and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on February 17, 2025
Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/A, File

As Twitchy readers know, SNL's 50th Anniversary show was a big ol' stinky dog turd. Many of us tuned in to watch the oldies from way back when the show was still funny, and while there were a few compilations and shout-outs, the new skits were so bad and so painful that many turned it off. Especially after Tom Hanks awkward appearance on Black Jeopardy as a dumb, racist Trump supporter.

Not only was it awkward and unfunny, but the crowd itself seemed uncomfortable and went quiet. You could tell the performers knew it was bombing as well. Scott Jennings points out that Hanks is ensuring Democrats never win again.

So, thanks, Tom.

Bingo.

Even after a massive loss to Trump, they still don't get it. Maybe it's ego, or maybe they simply can't accept it because then they would have to accept that they've been wrong all along. But if they don't figure it out soon, as Jennings said, they will never win again. Americans are tired of it.

Hollywood looks down on the very people who made them wealthy and famous.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tags: DEMOCRATS SNL TOM HANKS SCOTT JENNINGS

