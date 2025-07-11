While L.A. Residents Wait for Building Permits, Karen Bass Is Handing Out MORE...
Glenn Beck Posts Roadside Chat for Trump With Advice on Reported Flap Between Bongino and Bondi

Doug P. | 8:23 PM on July 11, 2025
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File

We've all heard of "fireside chats" from the FDR days, but Glenn Beck had a quick "roadside chat" on Friday addressing the reported flap about the Jeffrey Epstein issue within the Trump administration. 

At issue now is a reported conflict between Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and deputy director Dan Bongino. 

As we told you earlier, there is reportedly a clash between Bongino and Bondi about the Epstein files: 

Here's the tail end of that post from @ColinRugg: 

Two sources familiar with Bongino's position say he was increasingly displeased with Bondi's handling of the Epstein case because she had publicly overpromised and underdelivered disclosures about an Epstein 'client list' that apparently never existed," Axios reported.

"Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn't end on friendly terms," said one person, according to the outlet.

Earlier this week Glenn Beck weighed in on the matter with a damning thread for anybody who still cares about the truth, but the weekend has now been kicked off with a roadside chat.

Beck's car pulled over at an undisclosed location to allow Glenn to make one final beginning of the weekend plea to President Trump. Watch: 

It'll be an interesting weekend inside the Trump administration. 

Some things just have to happen before you lose the cell signal. 

We'll have to wait and see how this plays out. 

