'Actors Reading From a Script': Top Dems Record IDENTICAL Videos Ahead of Trump's Address

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:05 AM on March 04, 2025
'We are all individuals!' meme

Tonight is President Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress in his second term. While it is technically not a State of the Union address since the President just took office a little over a month ago, is it basically the same thing for all intents and purposes. There will even be an official Democratic response (always a thankless job), which will be delivered by Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin. 

To gear up for the address, top Democrats such as Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and Corey Booker are going on a media blitz to 'pre-respond' to the speech. 

There's only one problem with their approach. Watch below and see if you can spot the subtle flaw in their master propaganda plan: 

OOF. That's embarrassing. Like, REALLY embarrassing. 

Are they all planning on wearing the same outfits to the speech tonight as well? It wouldn't be the first time that's happened. 

Oh, wait. Yes, they are doing that again, too.

As cringeworthy as the matching attire is, these videos from Schumer, Warren, and Booker are far more damning. 

They show a party that is just out of ideas and incapable of any original or independent thought. 

And not very good actors at that. Still, had they just recorded this a day or two earlier, they may have all won Oscars, the only criteria for which seems to be to repeat as many leftist talking points as possible.

We are SO happy that Van Swol's eyes were opened, and we know the people of Western North Carolina are thankful for that too. 

Yikes. Now THAT is scary. 

Scarier than watching The Stepford Wives or Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Hmm, who could that 'someone' be? Does his last name rhyme with 'Boros,' by any chance? 

HAHAHAHA. 

They're not only out of touch with the American people, but they're also WOEFULLY out of touch with how the internet and social media work. 

We're sure they miss the days of only three networks that all told everyone what the narrative was supposed to be. 

Hey, it's all about proper branding. 

Ya think? 

They haven't learned a single thing. And it sure seems like they never will. 

That's cool with us. 

Wait, is that AI or an actual photo? It's kind of difficult to say. 

It's one thing to speak from the same talking points, but to also repeat the exact same exclamation at the beginning -- an exclamation that was supposed to make them look 'cool and relatable' -- now, that is just cringe on an unprecedented scale. 

But that's who the Democrats are in 2025. And this is who their 'leaders' are too. 

Someone needs to try to unplug them and plug them back in to see if that helps them be less of an embarrassing clown show, incapable of thinking for themselves.

On second thought, maybe just don't bother with the 'plugging them back in' part. 

