'Actors Reading From a Script': Top Dems Record IDENTICAL Videos Ahead of Trump's Address

Tonight is President Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress in his second term. While it is technically not a State of the Union address since the President just took office a little over a month ago, is it basically the same thing for all intents and purposes. There will even be an official Democratic response (always a thankless job), which will be delivered by Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin.

To gear up for the address, top Democrats such as Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and Corey Booker are going on a media blitz to 'pre-respond' to the speech.

There's only one problem with their approach. Watch below and see if you can spot the subtle flaw in their master propaganda plan:

Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker posted identical videos—word for word—right before Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/1iYUuuhaEN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2025

OOF. That's embarrassing. Like, REALLY embarrassing.

Are they all planning on wearing the same outfits to the speech tonight as well? It wouldn't be the first time that's happened.

Oh, wait. Yes, they are doing that again, too.

Democrat women will wear white at the "State of the Union" to show "support" for "women's rights." Every Senate Dem voted against keeping men out of women's sports. How about, instead of sitting on their ar--es, GOP legislators wear Riley Gaines shirts or buttons? REPOST pic.twitter.com/rJZMVS7UUi — JOHN GRONDELSKI (@JGrondelski) March 4, 2025

As cringeworthy as the matching attire is, these videos from Schumer, Warren, and Booker are far more damning.

They show a party that is just out of ideas and incapable of any original or independent thought.

They are all actors reading a script https://t.co/wemW9tE9PR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2025

And not very good actors at that. Still, had they just recorded this a day or two earlier, they may have all won Oscars, the only criteria for which seems to be to repeat as many leftist talking points as possible.

Because they stand for nothing and have no original thoughts of their own.



They duped people like me who voted for them into thinking they cared but all they do is posture.



My eyes have been opened. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 4, 2025

We are SO happy that Van Swol's eyes were opened, and we know the people of Western North Carolina are thankful for that too.

This is nothing new.



Democrats have been running this NPC echo chamber for decades. https://t.co/4dY5PLQKab pic.twitter.com/YtJBtQaoDS — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) March 4, 2025

Yikes. Now THAT is scary.

Scarier than watching The Stepford Wives or Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

It’s almost like someone’s telling Democrats what to say https://t.co/a73uUXRZij — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 4, 2025

Hmm, who could that 'someone' be? Does his last name rhyme with 'Boros,' by any chance?

“What do you mean people can see all three videos? We each uploaded from a different computer. How is that possible?” https://t.co/ubDmnS4aOx pic.twitter.com/8Jk2K23Vkc — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) March 4, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

They're not only out of touch with the American people, but they're also WOEFULLY out of touch with how the internet and social media work.

We're sure they miss the days of only three networks that all told everyone what the narrative was supposed to be.

Remember folks, it's not government propaganda.



It's "syndicated political messaging". https://t.co/lEXJ7hvpYl — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 4, 2025

Hey, it's all about proper branding.

I understand “consistency in messaging” but this seems a little extreme. https://t.co/fOj5zeSykl — Andrew D Brooks (@andrewdbrooks) March 4, 2025

Ya think?

“Look guys we lost the election in part because people think we are disconnected from the average person - I have an idea… let’s post canned speeches and act like they’re real!” https://t.co/bd8fNX0V0z — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 4, 2025

They haven't learned a single thing. And it sure seems like they never will.

That's cool with us.

Wait, is that AI or an actual photo? It's kind of difficult to say.

Wait... they really scripted that "sh*t, that aint true" bit?



They should just put on the ball cap and start off with "how do you do fellow kids."



Same energy. https://t.co/MNpIRhbUM6 — 🌱 Quipple 🌿 (@Quipple) March 4, 2025

It's one thing to speak from the same talking points, but to also repeat the exact same exclamation at the beginning -- an exclamation that was supposed to make them look 'cool and relatable' -- now, that is just cringe on an unprecedented scale.

But that's who the Democrats are in 2025. And this is who their 'leaders' are too.

Someone needs to try to unplug them and plug them back in to see if that helps them be less of an embarrassing clown show, incapable of thinking for themselves.

On second thought, maybe just don't bother with the 'plugging them back in' part.