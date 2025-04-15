VIP
Drew Holden’s Bombshell Thread Exposes Why Defunding Public Broadcasting Is a Win for America

justmindy
justmindy | 11:15 PM on April 15, 2025
imgflip

President Trump has asked Congress to pull all funds from public broadcasting. People who love 'Sesame Street' seem to be uncertain if this is a good plan. Drew Holden, the ultimate keeper of receipts, is here to relieve America of any of that guilt. 

Buckle up!

A little blast back in history. This was actual election interference. 

Americans don't hate NPR enough.

They were one of the entities working hard to cover up for Joe Biden. They literally behaved like state media. 

Remember when Biden promised he wouldn't pardon his son?

Oh, Republicans are scrutinized non-stop.

They were so wrong about Covid so many times. 

This alone is reason enough to take all of their funding. 

Share it with your friends who are complaining about this move by Trump. It's very convincing.

Tags: BIDEN NPR PBS TRUMP DREW HOLDEN

