WATCH: Anti-Trump D.A. Fani Willis is Very Mad at People Who Pronounce Her Name Like ‘Fanny’

Guys, we feel seen.

Fani Willis apparently is very, very mad at those of us who have pronounced her name like 'fanny.' Apparently, you are supposed to say it more like ‘fah-nee,’ and in a recent video she told us how upset she was about the whole thing:

"I’m so tired of hearing these idiots call my name as ‘Fanny,’ in a way to attempt to humiliate me. Because like silly schoolboys, the name reminds them of a woman’s rear." - Fani Willis



This clown is a narcissist attention wh*re pic.twitter.com/nSScYUhOTZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2024

According to this article …

… the remarks were made at a church in Marietta, Georgia. According to Newsweek, she even claimed that this amounted to sexualization:

‘What can I say?’ she added. ‘I live the experience of a Black woman who is attacked and oversexualized. See, I'm so tired of hearing these idiots call my name as 'Fani' in a way to attempt to humiliate me because, like silly school boys, the name reminds them of a woman's rear, of her behind.’

We love how she felt the need to explain what a ‘fanny’ is.

And for the record, this author pronounces it fanny and makes fanny jokes because we mean it as in ‘you’re being an arse.’

It’s particularly lame that the first clip says ‘while they're over there running their mouth, I’m over here paying them no mind.’ Sure, that’s why you went in front of a Congregation to complain that people are making fun of you.

Indeed, Newsweek said she was so not-upset that she also said:

What I'm here to tell you is to not concern yourself with insults of me. I promise you, I don't concern myself with them.

Lady, when you actually don’t care what people say, you don’t even mention it. You certainly don’t run to a church and whine about it.

She also said this gem, still according to Newsweek:

I am too busy working 15-hour days trying to use every talent God gave me to fulfill my God-given purpose.

Of course, this touches on the deep hypocrisy the left has when it comes to religion. If Trump said something like this, we’d hear endless screeching on MSNBC about how Trump is going to institute a theocracy. They would say the same thing if Trump—or any prominent Republican politician—spoke at a church. Indeed, the rule is with Democrats that you can’t mention faith or speak at a church … unless black Democrats are involved.

The moment black democrats are involved, faith is suddenly fine in their eyes. White Democratic politicians regularly speak in black churches, and embarrassingly attempt to sound ‘black,’ and of course a black politician is allowed to invoke faith all day long—as long as they invoke it in support of the right causes. Watch their behavior for a while, and you will see that we are right.

Also, we aren’t sure that God would approve of Nathan Wade spanking that Fani before he was divorced from his wife but that’s just us.

Do we have to tell you that people made fun of her even more in response to this video?

You know who else is reminded of Fani's rear pic.twitter.com/4MRwyTQoVQ — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) June 14, 2024

Fani Willis: “I’m over here payin’ them no mind…”



Also Fani Willis: *takes to the podium to talk about them in front of a large crowd, on live television* — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) June 14, 2024

Tired of being the butt of the jokes…Fawneee..... — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) June 14, 2024

We see what you did, there.

A fanny is a vagina in the UK — The Suburban Jesus | Power To The People (@JesusSuburban) June 14, 2024

You learn something every day. In Joe Biden’s case, he learns every day that he is president. And then fifteen minutes later he learns it again. And then fifteen minutes later, he learns it again, and so on.

In the 1980s, my first name was quite uncommon.



I was called "Airy" countless times. Or they rhymed my name with "Harry."



Constant mispronunciation is a symptom of having an uncommon name.



Deal with it. — Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) June 14, 2024

This is why this author thinks this skit from Key and Peele is fricking hilarious:

Several decades ago, it bothered this author to see so many people mispronounce and misspell our first name. But these days, it just amuses us.

She is a lawyer. She should change her name to Fawni. When most of us learned English language in school, at least most of us did, Fani is pronounced the same way as Fanny. These DEI hires need to go back to elementary school and start over. — Bob Cooper (@rac363) June 14, 2024

As we said a few posts back:

If her mother didn’t want it pronounced that way, she should have spelled her name differently, such as ‘Fauni.’ Or Fani could have just used her middle name (Taifa), like most lawyers who hate their first names.

Seriously, we could be wrong, but it seems like lawyers go by their middle names more than members of any other profession.

Who else finds it hilarious that fanny pack is bothered bc we mispronounce her name? Bitch you should have stayed quiet. FANNY! https://t.co/ObL0WqKg73 — DaRay (@DaRay38) June 15, 2024

You know, if you’re not comfortable with people making fun of you, being a PUBLIC SERVANT might not be the best career choice. https://t.co/Z8xTJpJwXM — Patrick Grady (@PGrady88) June 15, 2024

Wait…it’s NOT pronounced “Fanny”?



Ok. I’ll try to remember that when I talk about this completely irrelevant person to the day-to-day of my life. https://t.co/Lml8LfID07 — Filthy Heathen Kirk 🐊 🍊💇‍♂️ (@HeathenKirk) June 14, 2024

Wait until she hears what it means in the UK 🤣🤣 https://t.co/pihzlOXxDD pic.twitter.com/Xq9tgtmCTm — Coopie Bastard (@CoopieBastards) June 14, 2024

Someone was just talking about that!

Hey Fanny, you broke up a 20+ year marriage, took 1 year to seat just ONE jury, 18 months behind on charging criminal cases, so anybody & everybody is allowed to mock you — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 14, 2024

Or it could be that is how FANI would be phonetically sounded out. She is playing all the cards: race, black, woman, etc. She has made herself into a professional victim. I hope that people can see that. — Doug Pence (@penhawk2022) June 14, 2024

Seriously, when we first saw the name, that’s how we assumed it was pronounced. On the other hand, when we met a gentleman from Vietnam named Phuc, we chose a less obvious way to pronounce his name, just to avoid trouble.

I think she's misinterpreted the comments...🤣 pic.twitter.com/R4bsSQWIUq — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) June 14, 2024

Exactly.

Faw-nee @FaniforDA doesn't like being called Fanny, so guess I need to keep calling her Fanny. https://t.co/NweTYEKNly — Victory or Death 🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) June 14, 2024

The victim well must be running dry if her pleas of persecution has come down to people calling her by her name. https://t.co/Ta6wQn3vYF — Brent Sanders (@Fallen_Punk) June 14, 2024

Finally:

Be respectful to Fani, call her Ass Willis. https://t.co/sfNHBdDjNf — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) June 14, 2024

*Laughs.*