They're Scared: Politico Performs MASSIVE Face Plant in Attempted Hit Piece on Glenn...
@HouseGOP Illustrates Five Items Upwards of 20% More Expensive Due to #Bidenflation
Harford County Sheriff's Message After Rachel Morin's Murder ANNIHILATES Joe Biden (Watch)
Like Father Like Son? Biden's Father's Day Post BACKFIRES in a Gloriously Hilarious...
Dads Matter. That's it. That's the Headline
Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does...
John Collins Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Republican Women...
BOOMITY --> Kid Rock Pushes SPECTACULAR Middle-Class Campaign for Trump with Just 1...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes BRUTAL Dig at Gavin Newsom and HIS Southern Border...
Are You HIGH?! MSNBC Host Explains Why She Thinks the Debate Will Be...
You Can't Be Serious? Biden Proclaims World Elder Abuse Awareness Day - Yes,...
Moron You ARE: Mark Hamill Whining About WHY He's Upset Twitter/X Is Hiding...
Yeah, Go With THAT Strategy: Axios Says Hollywood Stars Could Be the Key...
AP: President Joe Biden Goes Straight From G7 to Hollywood Fundraiser

WATCH: Anti-Trump D.A. Fani Willis is Very Mad at People Who Pronounce Her Name Like ‘Fanny’

Aaron Walker  |  10:28 PM on June 16, 2024
meme

Guys, we feel seen.

Fani Willis apparently is very, very mad at those of us who have pronounced her name like 'fanny.' Apparently, you are supposed to say it more like ‘fah-nee,’ and in a recent video she told us how upset she was about the whole thing:

Advertisement

According to this article … 

… the remarks were made at a church in Marietta, Georgia. According to Newsweek, she even claimed that this amounted to sexualization:

‘What can I say?’ she added. ‘I live the experience of a Black woman who is attacked and oversexualized. See, I'm so tired of hearing these idiots call my name as 'Fani' in a way to attempt to humiliate me because, like silly school boys, the name reminds them of a woman's rear, of her behind.’

We love how she felt the need to explain what a ‘fanny’ is.

And for the record, this author pronounces it fanny and makes fanny jokes because we mean it as in ‘you’re being an arse.’

It’s particularly lame that the first clip says ‘while they're over there running their mouth, I’m over here paying them no mind.’ Sure, that’s why you went in front of a Congregation to complain that people are making fun of you.

Indeed, Newsweek said she was so not-upset that she also said:

What I'm here to tell you is to not concern yourself with insults of me. I promise you, I don't concern myself with them.

Recommended

They're Scared: Politico Performs MASSIVE Face Plant in Attempted Hit Piece on Glenn Youngkin
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Lady, when you actually don’t care what people say, you don’t even mention it. You certainly don’t run to a church and whine about it.

She also said this gem, still according to Newsweek:

I am too busy working 15-hour days trying to use every talent God gave me to fulfill my God-given purpose.

Of course, this touches on the deep hypocrisy the left has when it comes to religion. If Trump said something like this, we’d hear endless screeching on MSNBC about how Trump is going to institute a theocracy. They would say the same thing if Trump—or any prominent Republican politician—spoke at a church. Indeed, the rule is with Democrats that you can’t mention faith or speak at a church … unless black Democrats are involved.

The moment black democrats are involved, faith is suddenly fine in their eyes. White Democratic politicians regularly speak in black churches, and embarrassingly attempt to sound ‘black,’ and of course a black politician is allowed to invoke faith all day long—as long as they invoke it in support of the right causes. Watch their behavior for a while, and you will see that we are right.

Also, we aren’t sure that God would approve of Nathan Wade spanking that Fani before he was divorced from his wife but that’s just us.

Do we have to tell you that people made fun of her even more in response to this video?

Advertisement

We see what you did, there.

You learn something every day. In Joe Biden’s case, he learns every day that he is president. And then fifteen minutes later he learns it again. And then fifteen minutes later, he learns it again, and so on.

This is why this author thinks this skit from Key and Peele is fricking hilarious:

Several decades ago, it bothered this author to see so many people mispronounce and misspell our first name. But these days, it just amuses us.

Advertisement

As we said a few posts back:

If her mother didn’t want it pronounced that way, she should have spelled her name differently, such as ‘Fauni.’ Or Fani could have just used her middle name (Taifa), like most lawyers who hate their first names.

Seriously, we could be wrong, but it seems like lawyers go by their middle names more than members of any other profession.

Someone was just talking about that!

Advertisement

Seriously, when we first saw the name, that’s how we assumed it was pronounced. On the other hand, when we met a gentleman from Vietnam named Phuc, we chose a less obvious way to pronounce his name, just to avoid trouble.

Exactly.

Finally:

*Laughs.*

Tags: CRIME FUNNY PROSECUTION TRUMP VIDEO FANI WILLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They're Scared: Politico Performs MASSIVE Face Plant in Attempted Hit Piece on Glenn Youngkin
Grateful Calvin
Harford County Sheriff's Message After Rachel Morin's Murder ANNIHILATES Joe Biden (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Biden Sharing Pic of Himself with 'Good Friends' Obama and Jimmy Kimmel Does NOT Go As Planned (Clearly!)
Sam J.
John Collins Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Republican Women a STUPID, Sexist Question
Sam J.
Like Father Like Son? Biden's Father's Day Post BACKFIRES in a Gloriously Hilarious Way and OOF
Sam J.
Moron You ARE: Mark Hamill Whining About WHY He's Upset Twitter/X Is Hiding Likes Goes GALACTICALLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
They're Scared: Politico Performs MASSIVE Face Plant in Attempted Hit Piece on Glenn Youngkin Grateful Calvin
Advertisement