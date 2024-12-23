Merry Terfmas! J.K. Rowling Wraps Up 2024 by Celebrating 'Vibe Shift' Over Trans Ideology

A few days ago, J.K. Rowling marked the fifth anniversary of the day she dove headlong into the transgender debate, with her post defending Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job for 'anti-trans' tweets back in 2019.

Advertisement

It wa a watershed moment: her influence -- and her ability to withstand the cancel culture tsunami that came for her -- helped other women stand up for their rights against invasive, abusive trans activists.

With Disney pulling a trans storyline from a Pixar streaming series, it's clear there's been a shift: people are largely done with being force-fed trans ideology, and they're not going to take it anymore.

J.K. Rowling notes the vibe-shift, too:

"At the close of this year, I think we can safely say there has been a “vibe shift” over gender ideology. No one wants to demean or discriminate against trans people... live how you want, love whom you wish, but don’t tell women what a woman is." https://t.co/vUiZMQ2uTz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 22, 2024

Here's The Times noting how Rowling (and other Scottish women) changed the world:

With a little help from a certain well-known Edinburgh author, these “ordinary Scottish mums”, as they were rather patronisingly described — Marion Calder, Trina Budge and Susan Smith — took on the media, the medical profession, and the political establishment and helped to spark a debate about women’s sex-based rights that has gone global. They killed the bill, but that was only the start. As of this month, the gender reform bill is history, the Tavistock clinic has closed, and puberty blockers have been banned by a Labour minister. Rapists are no longer placed in women’s prisons. Indeed, it is arguable that, had the Democrats listened to the Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht, Kamala Harris might have been heading to the White House right now instead of Donald Trump. Many pollsters agree that the Republican Party’s most effective campaign advert in the final stages of the presidential campaign was directed against Harris’s support for transgender transition (self-ID) for prison inmates.

In April, the authoritative Cass Report led to profound questioning of the whole process of “gender-affirming care” which had been propelling confused young people on to the road to irreversible chemical and surgical procedures. After initial pushback by the LGBT lobby, Cass is now taken seriously by medical authorities across the world. Of course, this is not all down to Scottish gender-critical feminists, or “Terfs”. But they really started something when they took on Nicola Sturgeon two years ago after the Scottish parliament, in a stormy late-night session, passed her gender recognition bill.

All it took was guts.

Amazing how the entire hullabaloo started because men couldn't handle women saying, "actually, we know what a woman is, and you aren't it."



And JK Rowling was Enemy #1. The intent was palpable; if they could just bring Rowling down, the rest of the dominoes would fall. — Pesky Female (@PeskyFemale) December 22, 2024

They knew if Rowling fell, no other woman would stand up.

Rowling didn't fall.

Such a shame they never came anywhere close to taking me down, isn't it? Merry Terfmas! ♥️❄️♀️✖️✖️ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 22, 2024

Merry Terfmas, indeed!

Well said. The tide has turned. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) December 22, 2024

Yes it has.

I agree, as a transsexual I did not want what is happening to children and women’s sports and spaces.



This transgender ideology will soon be eradicated in America, I wish the same for the rest of the civilized world.



The backlash towards us by the Left is worth it. — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) December 22, 2024

That's all we've asked for: hands of children and women's spaces.

Like Elon, she has caused huge change just by speaking truth https://t.co/5vYID9Ui1W — Ole Eichhorn (@OleEichhorn) December 23, 2024

And having enough money and spine to withstand the storm that followed.

Artists, writers, intellectuals all like to think that they're disproportionately responsible for improving the world. JKR, however, really is. https://t.co/zoL1HzMGYX — Grandadgreg (@Grandadgreg1) December 23, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, she is.

.@jk_rowling has been saying this for at least five years now. It is not transphobic; it is not bigotry. It is the expression of liberal pluralism, which is the political philosophy to which most of us subscribe. https://t.co/fig59cQVng — Prof. Gary Francione (@garylfrancione) December 23, 2024

Except the trans activists.

I'm a big supporter for tolerance. I may despise you, but I tolerate your right to exist, just as I expect you to tolerate mine.



For example, I tolerate christians, muslims and jews, but I despise the abrahamic faiths. I tolerate trans-identified people, but I despise their… https://t.co/vNd9CpPnje — kagyubeef (@kagyu_beef) December 23, 2024

Fair enough.

2024 is when I had enough of gender ideology. They are messing up the definition of a woman, seeing men in women's sports because they easily say they "identify" as a woman, men normalizing being in women's spaces and transitioning kids. They crossed the boundaries, enough. https://t.co/QeitnLjxKz — Shanis (@thatshanis) December 23, 2024

Enough is enough.

Great article. American needs to catch up with Europe on this issue. https://t.co/yvejL0fFTt — LadyL (@LadyL46635798) December 22, 2024

Yes, we do.