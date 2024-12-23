Video Shows Illegal Immigrant Fanning the Flames of Burning Woman
Newly Obtained Photos Show Joe Biden Introducing Hunter to Xi Jinping
Rand Paul's Annual Festivus List Highlights Over ONE TRILLION (With a T) in...
REALLY?! ACLU Files Suit on Behalf of 'Trans' FL Prisoners for Taxpayer-Funded Makeup,...
Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY...
REWIND: FIFTY Years Ago, Ronald Reagan Chatted With Johnny Carson About Taxes, Government...
The Science President: Trump Vows to Make Two Genders the Official Policy of...
'DHS Is Complicit in Trafficking': Katie Pavlich Shreds ANOTHER PolitiFact Ruling That's A...
WI Children’s Hospital Rejected Christmas Toy Donations Because of ‘Religious’ Org Name (T...
Run Forrest, RUN! WATCH AOC Try and Escape Nick Sotor Asking Her to...
NYU History Prof and MSNBC Guest Deletes Post Whining About Scalia Giving Trump...
'60 Minutes' Pushes Gun Control by Praising Mexico's Lone Gun Store, Trips Over...
We KNEW It! Trump Campaign Pollster Explains What Was Their Most Effective 2024...
DISGRACE: Cori Bush PRAISES Biden for SAVING Mass Murderers and Rapists from RACIST...

Merry Terfmas! J.K. Rowling Wraps Up 2024 by Celebrating 'Vibe Shift' Over Trans Ideology

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 23, 2024
AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File

A few days ago, J.K. Rowling marked the fifth anniversary of the day she dove headlong into the transgender debate, with her post defending Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job for 'anti-trans' tweets back in 2019

Advertisement

It wa a watershed moment: her influence -- and her ability to withstand the cancel culture tsunami that came for her -- helped other women stand up for their rights against invasive, abusive trans activists.

With Disney pulling a trans storyline from a Pixar streaming series, it's clear there's been a shift: people are largely done with being force-fed trans ideology, and they're not going to take it anymore.

J.K. Rowling notes the vibe-shift, too:

Here's The Times noting how Rowling (and other Scottish women) changed the world:

With a little help from a certain well-known Edinburgh author, these “ordinary Scottish mums”, as they were rather patronisingly described — Marion Calder, Trina Budge and Susan Smith — took on the media, the medical profession, and the political establishment and helped to spark a debate about women’s sex-based rights that has gone global. They killed the bill, but that was only the start.

As of this month, the gender reform bill is history, the Tavistock clinic has closed, and puberty blockers have been banned by a Labour minister. Rapists are no longer placed in women’s prisons. Indeed, it is arguable that, had the Democrats listened to the Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht, Kamala Harris might have been heading to the White House right now instead of Donald Trump. Many pollsters agree that the Republican Party’s most effective campaign advert in the final stages of the presidential campaign was directed against Harris’s support for transgender transition (self-ID) for prison inmates.


In April, the authoritative Cass Report led to profound questioning of the whole process of “gender-affirming care” which had been propelling confused young people on to the road to irreversible chemical and surgical procedures. After initial pushback by the LGBT lobby, Cass is now taken seriously by medical authorities across the world.

Of course, this is not all down to Scottish gender-critical feminists, or “Terfs”. But they really started something when they took on Nicola Sturgeon two years ago after the Scottish parliament, in a stormy late-night session, passed her gender recognition bill.

Recommended

Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY It Backfires
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

All it took was guts.

They knew if Rowling fell, no other woman would stand up.

Rowling didn't fall.

Merry Terfmas, indeed!

Yes it has.

That's all we've asked for: hands of children and women's spaces.

And having enough money and spine to withstand the storm that followed.

Advertisement

Yes, she is.

Except the trans activists.

Fair enough.

Enough is enough.

Yes, we do.

Tags: CHRISTMAS GENDER GENDER IDENTITY J.K. ROWLING SCOTLAND TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY It Backfires
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rand Paul's Annual Festivus List Highlights Over ONE TRILLION (With a T) in Government Waste
Grateful Calvin
Newly Obtained Photos Show Joe Biden Introducing Hunter to Xi Jinping
Brett T.
WI Children’s Hospital Rejected Christmas Toy Donations Because of ‘Religious’ Org Name (Then Apologized)
Amy Curtis
We KNEW It! Trump Campaign Pollster Explains What Was Their Most Effective 2024 Ad Material
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY It Backfires Amy Curtis
Advertisement