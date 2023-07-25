RemakeADisneyClassic has Twitter users imagining some hilarious remakes of Disney classics

Disney seems hell bent on remaking their classic movies these days. They're not just remaking them, however, they're changing the tales that have been loved for generations to appease a woke audience that doesn't seem to exist.
As Twitchy readers know, the most recent example is the live-action Snow White, who will apparently not be saved by a prince. You know, the actual ending to the story.
Remember hashtag games? They used to be a staple of Twitter before things started getting dumber and people laughed more … and Twitter was still called 'Twitter'. But we digress. There are still some out there, and we're here for it!
Tweeters decided to have a little fun at Disney's expense by imagineering their own remakes of Disney classics. Enjoy!
Boy Story...... #RemakeADisneyClassic pic.twitter.com/TSJz6FwXgi— SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) July 25, 2023
BOOM. Right out of the gate with a scorcher.
We won't achieve true equality until all the Disney princesses are men.
Old Yeller #RemakeADisneyClassic pic.twitter.com/v4ixyzO3CE— M███████ █████ (@AgnesClaire) July 24, 2023
'I think Yeller's trying to tell us something, Pa! Did little Timmy fall down the well again, Yeller?'
'No, son. He's just telling us that he calls everything being more expensive Bidenomics.'
#RemakeADisneyClassic— Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 24, 2023
The Lyin’ King pic.twitter.com/j3N35wlvSA
Ha! He went back on all of those promises in his first month.
Spinocchio #RemakeADisneyClassic pic.twitter.com/KT59tLJ6Ek— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 25, 2023
The lying, the old man, and puppets. The pieces are all there. We're just not sure who's pulling the strings.
#RemakeADisneyClassic— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) July 25, 2023
The Lionized King pic.twitter.com/cD26x6VkI7
That's pretty much how it was for 8 whole years. Oh well. Hakuna Matata.
#RemakeADisneyClassic— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 24, 2023
101 Genders
Ouch. That's too accurate. LOL.
#RemakeADisneyClassic— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 24, 2023
The Junkie Book pic.twitter.com/8QV9hs2w7p
This one will be absolutely lit! Hunter will score an 8-ball from Baloo so he can throw a rager with King Louie while dancing naked to Bare Necessities.
We apologize for that mental image.
Robbing Hood #RemakeADisneyClassic pic.twitter.com/9JgM13c4a3— M███████ █████ (@AgnesClaire) July 24, 2023
Stealing from the middle class to give to government bureaucracy. Checks out.
Malice in Blunderland #RemakeADisneyClassic pic.twitter.com/YMH95Yhxuq— 🤞🏻 (@TrustedNot) July 25, 2023
That's a pretty darn good summation of the Biden presidency.
Fangled#RemakeADisneyClassic pic.twitter.com/JdEDoklpAZ— M███████ █████ (@AgnesClaire) July 25, 2023
LOL!
Trantasia#RemakeADisneyClassic pic.twitter.com/RcZduR5DGu— G (@stevensongs) July 25, 2023
Now with even more fantasy!
Pocahontas..... #RemakeADisneyClassic pic.twitter.com/Ibmm0o9gOw— SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) July 25, 2023
Took you all long enough! Had to be done. Ha!
#RemakeADisneyClassic— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) July 25, 2023
Klantasia pic.twitter.com/SnpOZBEfNE
HAHA!
#RemakeADisneyClassic— Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) July 25, 2023
101 dementias pic.twitter.com/IyaYzy4Elx
Well played.
#RemakeADisneyClassic— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) July 25, 2023
Guardians of Hunter’s Coke bag.
It's going to be a musical that's nothing but Democrats and the mainstream media dancing to Come and Get Your Love, as they try to steer Joe Biden through various obstacles. Rocket Raccoon will be played by James Carville.
#RemakeADisneyClassic— Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 25, 2023
Black Pander pic.twitter.com/tXkRZhQAWd
Hey now! Biden wasn't pandering. Kamala's totally qualified to … she's really good at … Ok, we have no idea what she does.
A Bug’s Life #RemakeADisneyClassic— M███████ █████ (@AgnesClaire) July 25, 2023
pic.twitter.com/DkZoxdhDmG
Bugs are NOT food, libs! Please stop!
#RemakeADisneyClassic— Victor Nikki (@HapkidoBigDad_) July 25, 2023
Up… please pic.twitter.com/EginZf9Vdy
Bwahaha!
#RemakeADisneyClassic— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) July 25, 2023
Snow White powder pic.twitter.com/J7C2hWD9Db
Disney is going to dump the prince and replace him with the Big Guy.
#RemakeADisneyClassic— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) July 25, 2023
The Liberal Mermaid pic.twitter.com/He1OJFiFRD
We don't care who you are. That's just funny right there!
#RemakeADisneyClassic— Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 24, 2023
Moron-a pic.twitter.com/2y3Bz0aEfp
What can we say except 'You're welcome'?
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member