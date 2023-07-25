RemakeADisneyClassic has Twitter users imagining some hilarious remakes of Disney classics

Disney seems hell bent on remaking their classic movies these days. They're not just remaking them, however, they're changing the tales that have been loved for generations to appease a woke audience that doesn't seem to exist.

As Twitchy readers know, the most recent example is the live-action Snow White, who will apparently not be saved by a prince. You know, the actual ending to the story.

Remember hashtag games? They used to be a staple of Twitter before things started getting dumber and people laughed more … and Twitter was still called 'Twitter'. But we digress. There are still some out there, and we're here for it!

Tweeters decided to have a little fun at Disney's expense by imagineering their own remakes of Disney classics. Enjoy!

BOOM. Right out of the gate with a scorcher.

We won't achieve true equality until all the Disney princesses are men.

'I think Yeller's trying to tell us something, Pa! Did little Timmy fall down the well again, Yeller?'

'No, son. He's just telling us that he calls everything being more expensive Bidenomics.'

Ha! He went back on all of those promises in his first month.

The lying, the old man, and puppets. The pieces are all there. We're just not sure who's pulling the strings.

That's pretty much how it was for 8 whole years. Oh well. Hakuna Matata.

#RemakeADisneyClassic



101 Genders — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 24, 2023

Ouch. That's too accurate. LOL.

This one will be absolutely lit! Hunter will score an 8-ball from Baloo so he can throw a rager with King Louie while dancing naked to Bare Necessities.

We apologize for that mental image.

Stealing from the middle class to give to government bureaucracy. Checks out.

That's a pretty darn good summation of the Biden presidency.

LOL!

Now with even more fantasy!

Took you all long enough! Had to be done. Ha!

HAHA!

Well played.

It's going to be a musical that's nothing but Democrats and the mainstream media dancing to Come and Get Your Love, as they try to steer Joe Biden through various obstacles. Rocket Raccoon will be played by James Carville.

Hey now! Biden wasn't pandering. Kamala's totally qualified to … she's really good at … Ok, we have no idea what she does.

Bugs are NOT food, libs! Please stop!

Bwahaha!

Disney is going to dump the prince and replace him with the Big Guy.

We don't care who you are. That's just funny right there!

What can we say except 'You're welcome'?

***

