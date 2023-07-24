Cast confirms that live-action 'Snow White' is not going to be saved by a prince

Disney has already put out more than 20 live-action adaptations of its classic animated properties, and despite the fact that most have bombed, Disney's going to keep the train rolling with "Snow White." It won't be "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves," because it would be politically incorrect to cast seven little people in the movie. So dwarves are out, and in are seven "magical creatures" who some have said look like homeless from San Francisco. (Disney originally said the set photos weren't real, but then backtracked and just said they weren't "official" photos.)

This editor had neither the time nor interest in seeing "Barbie" this past weekend, but it was directed by Greta Gerwig, who has co-written the "Snow White" reboot.

We'd already heard this, but the cast has confirmed that Snow White will not be saved by a prince in this movie — it's about Snow White assuming more of a leadership role. (A sexually fluid actor has been cast as the male lead, but it's an original character, not the prince.)

“It’s no longer 1937… She’s not gonna be saved by the prince.”



How many billions will this Snow White remake cost Disney? pic.twitter.com/b6MTmhynS9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2023

Disney cast a Snow White who resents Snow White:



"It's not 1937. She’s not gonna be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be." pic.twitter.com/AmmKlVjNti — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 23, 2023

Screw all those little girls who liked the animated version.

So they eliminated the whole story of Snow White? — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) July 24, 2023

I was uncertain whether it was worth going to the cinema.

Now she's confirmed for me that I won't be watching new Disney movies ever again. — Bad AI in organic body (@Kai_Photos) July 23, 2023

Snow White's curse can only be broken by a good performance review from her department manager — Zonkey (@Zonkeyhote) July 24, 2023

It's like there is a challenge with them to turn people off to the movie before it comes out. — Ghost Of Gettysburg (@Alparition) July 23, 2023

Why not make new stories? Why insist on ruining old ones? — The Giraffe (@WarriorGiraffe) July 23, 2023

The entire leftist/Marxist project is to destroy, deconstruct and demoralize. — Mistress B (@TheMistressB) July 23, 2023

Someone inside of Disney must have been planted as a mole to destroy the company. There’s no other explanation. — Latter-Day Saints (@LDSMormon) July 24, 2023

If they want to be so different, they can as I said before, take a general story and then adapt it to the modern era like West Side Story or Kiss Me Kate. There's no need to lay waste the original fairy tale, which is a product of an historic culture. — Ian Bland (@IanBlandThatsMe) July 24, 2023

Is Disney still going to sell Blu-rays of the animated version? If so, why? Why do they want to make it 1937 again?

No true love.

Thats a point to itself, the revocation of love to be replaced with a pursuit of power. — Khalvin (@Khalvin008) July 24, 2023

Ah, I see they've tipped their hand here. "Who's the fairest one of all?"... The meaning of "fairness" has been rewritten as "most just" -- and specifically in the sense of "social justice." — Quidnam (@Quidnam) July 23, 2023

We see this one losing millions of dollars, getting a terrible Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, and getting a 96 percent positive rating on Metacritic.

***