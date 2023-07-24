Cast confirms that live-action 'Snow White' is not going to be saved by a prince

SHOCKING reveal one of Hunter Biden's art patrons accepted favors from the Biden...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on July 24, 2023
Daily Mail

Disney has already put out more than 20 live-action adaptations of its classic animated properties, and despite the fact that most have bombed, Disney's going to keep the train rolling with "Snow White." It won't be "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves," because it would be politically incorrect to cast seven little people in the movie. So dwarves are out, and in are seven "magical creatures" who some have said look like homeless from San Francisco. (Disney originally said the set photos weren't real, but then backtracked and just said they weren't "official" photos.)

This editor had neither the time nor interest in seeing "Barbie" this past weekend, but it was directed by Greta Gerwig, who has co-written the "Snow White" reboot.

We'd already heard this, but the cast has confirmed that Snow White will not be saved by a prince in this movie — it's about Snow White assuming more of a leadership role. (A sexually fluid actor has been cast as the male lead, but it's an original character, not the prince.)

Screw all those little girls who liked the animated version.

justmindy

Is Disney still going to sell Blu-rays of the animated version? If so, why? Why do they want to make it 1937 again?

We see this one losing millions of dollars, getting a terrible Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, and getting a 96 percent positive rating on Metacritic.

***

